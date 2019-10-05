Texas A&M Volleyball: Match Preview: at No. 22 Missouri

Texas A&M volleyball continues their road trip on Sunday afternoon when the Aggies (10-3, 2-1) face off against No. 22 Missouri (9-3, 1-1). First serve is set for 1 p.m. in the Hearnes Center and the match is broadcast live on SEC Network+.

A&M is fresh off a 3-0 road win at Arkansas, picking up their fourth sweep of the season and improving to 2-3 on the road. Junior setter Camille Conner logged 30 assists and quarterbacked a balanced attack throughout the match.

Hollann Hans finished with a match-high 11 kills, while hitting .625. Freshman Treyaunna Rush registered a career-high nine kills. Middle blockers Makena Patterson and Mallory Talbert both tallied seven kills. Patterson had a .667 clip and Talbert hit .471.

As a team A&M finished with a .378 hitting percentage and out-blocked Arkansas 10-3.

Missouri enters Sunday’s matchup with a 9-3 overall record and are 1-1 in conference play with their conference loss coming from #16 Kentucky. Kylie Deberg leads the Tigers in kills, posting a 5.12 kill per set average. Andrea Fuentes is Missouri’s setter, who averages 11.44 assists per set.

Sunday afternoon’s action will be the 47th meeting in program history. Missouri holds an 11-10 edge when they are home, but A&M is 6-5 in SEC matches. Missouri entered the week ranked No. 22 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. The Tigers will be the third ranked opponent that A&M faces after taking on No. 25 Louisville and No. 3 Texas earlier in the season.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball.