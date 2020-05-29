Texas A&M Volleyball Releases 2020 SEC Schedule

The Aggie volleyball team revealed the remainder of its 2020 schedule, including Southeastern Conference action, head coach Bird Kuhn announced Friday.

The Aggies begin their ninth season in the SEC on Sunday, Sept. 27 when A&M welcomes Auburn to College Station. The Aggies are scheduled to face five SEC opponents who participated in the 2019 NCAA Volleyball Tournament, including two opponents that finished in the AVCA Final Coaches Poll.

“SEC play will always bring its own in-conference, competitive challenges,” said Kuhn. “Top to bottom, there is a high level of volleyball across the boards. You have to show up and compete every match. Adding a couple new coaches brings new dynamics as well.”

A&M has five home matches in the month of October, beginning with Mississippi State (Oct. 4), Tennessee (Oct. 16), Georgia (Oct. 18), LSU (Oct. 21) and Kentucky (Oct. 25). The Aggies play at home three times in November starting with Alabama (Nov. 4), South Carolina (Nov. 8) and concluding with the regular season finale against Missouri (Nov. 27).

The Aggies’ SEC road schedule begins Oct. 9 at Florida, following by a trip to South Carolina on Oct. 11. Additional away conference matches are scheduled at Ole Miss (Oct. 30) Mississippi State (Nov. 1), Arkansas (Nov. 13) and Missouri (Nov. 15). The final road trip for A&M concludes in Alabama, with matches at Alabama on Nov. 20 and at Auburn on Nov. 22.

Last season, the Aggies swept four opponents including Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and South Carolina. A&M also defeated back-to-back ranked SEC opponents on Nov. 1 at No. 15 Kentucky and on Nov. 3 at home against No. 24 Missouri. The Aggies’ successful 13-5 conference record helped the team to a third place finish in SEC play, tied with Missouri.

Texas A&M finished the 2019 campaign with a 23-8 mark, making its 25th NCAA Tournament appearance, while reaching the Sweet 16 for the ninth time in program history. The Aggies return 11 letterwinners, including All-American Camille Conner and All-SEC Freshman team members Lauren Davis and Treyaunna Rush.

2020 Texas A&M Volleyball Schedule

Aug. 28 – vs. Pepperdine

Aug. 29 – at Hawai’i

Aug. 30 – vs. Portland State

Sept. 4 – vs. Houston

Sept. 4 – vs. Ohio State

Sept. 6 – vs. UCF

Sept. 11 – at Cal Poly

Sept. 12 – vs. Washington

Sept. 12 – vs. St. Mary’s

Sept. 15 – at Texas State

Sept. 18 – Texas

Sept. 22 – at Pitt

Sept. 27 – Auburn

Sept. 30 – at Georgia

Oct. 4 – Mississippi State

Oct. 9 – at Florida

Oct. 11 – at South Carolina

Oct. 16 – Tennessee

Oct. 18 – Georgia

Oct. 21 – LSU

Oct. 25 – Kentucky

Oct. 30 – at Ole Miss

Nov. 1 – at Mississippi State

Nov. 4 – Alabama

Nov. 8 – South Carolina

Nov. 13 – at Arkansas

Nov. 15 – at Missouri

Nov. 20 – at Alabama

Nov. 22 – at Auburn

Nov. 27 - Missouri