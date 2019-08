The Aggie Volleyball team played for the first time in front of fans this season at Reed Arena. They lost in an exhibition match to Baylor in 4 sets.

Baylor took the first set 25-19. The Aggies bounced back to take set two 25-22. The Bears went on to win the next two sets 25-20 in each game.

Texas A&M officially starts their season against Dayton August 30th at the Cardinal Classic in Louisville, Kentucky.