Texas A&M Volleyball opens preseason

The Texas A&M Volleyball team hit the court today for their first official practice of the 2019 season.

The Aggies are coming off of a 17-13 season and enter year two under head coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn.

They return 11 letter winners from last years squad and add six new freshman. The Aggies have missed the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons, but hope to get back this year.

Texas A&M hosts Baylor in an exhibition match on August 24th at Reed Arena. They officially kick off the season at a two day tournament in Louisville on August 31st.

