Texas A&M Volleyball sweeps Auburn at home

Texas A&M Volleyball beat Auburn 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 at Reed Arena Wednesday night.

Hollann Hans had a match-high 14 kills followed by Makena Patterson with 9. Hans also had a match-high 4 service aces.

Hans closed out the first set with back-to-back aces as the Aggies won 25-17. The Aggies went on to complete the win in 3 games. The Aggies have now won 7 of their last 8 matches.

Texas A&M will have a break before they are back at Reed Arena next Friday, November 22nd to take on Mississippi State.