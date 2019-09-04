Texas A&M Women’s Basketball 2020 SEC schedule revealed

The Southeastern Conference revealed Texas A&M’s 2020 women’s basketball conference schedule Wednesday, which features two games against Alabama, Georgia and LSU in the 16-game schedule.

“There’s no automatic wins in the SEC in women’s basketball, whether you’re home and away,” said head coach Gary Blair. “We’ve got a veteran basketball team that will be able to handle the tough SEC schedule. There will be big crowds on the road, but we need big crowds at home, so make sure to buy season tickets.”

Reed Arena plays host to the Aggies’ contests against Ole Miss (Jan. 6), LSU (Jan. 9), Florida (Jan. 19), Missouri (Jan. 26), Georgia (Jan. 30), Vanderbilt (Feb. 13), Auburn (Feb. 23) and Alabama (Feb. 27).

Texas A&M travels to Arkansas (Jan. 2), Kentucky (Jan. 16), Alabama (Jan. 23), LSU (Feb. 2), Mississippi State (Feb. 9), Tennessee (Feb. 16), Georgia (Feb. 20) and South Carolina (Mar. 1).

The SEC looks to be strong again in 2019-20, with a nation-leading six SEC teams in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25. Coming in behind the No. 5 Aggies in the rankings are No. 8 Mississippi State, No. 9 South Carolina, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 22 Arkansas and No. 24 Tennessee, with Auburn receiving consideration for a Top 25 spot.

Combined with the non-conference schedule, Texas A&M has 16 games against teams that finished in the top-100 of the RPI a season ago. Of the Aggies 29 scheduled games, 13 come against teams that reached the postseason in 2019, and nine against teams who made the NCAA Tournament.

After opening league play Jan. 2 at Arkansas, the Aggies play five of the next seven games at home from Jan. 6-30, starting with the conference home opener against Ole Miss (Jan. 6). During that stretch, LSU, Florida, Missouri and Georgia visit Aggieland, with trips to Kentucky and Alabama mixed in.

The Aggies play four-of-five on the road from Feb. 2-20, with trips to LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Georgia. Vanderbilt is the lone home game in that stretch.

Texas A&M closes the season with home games against Auburn and Alabama and the regular season finale at South Carolina.

The SEC Tournament returns to Greenville, S.C. for the second straight season, March 4-8 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Coming off of back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, Texas A&M has been as high as No. 4 nationally in early preseason rankings. The Aggies are the only team to reach last season's Sweet 16 to return every starter, with 94-percent of the team's points, and four double-figure scorers, coming back to Aggieland.

An affordable, family entertainment option, women’s basketball season tickets begin as low as $100. Season ticket holders can renew their seats by logging into their account at 12thManFoundation.com and completing the renewal application. For assistance, or to speak with a representative about all of their ticketing options, fans are encouraged to call 979-846-8892. In addition, season ticket options consisting of unsold 2018-19 inventory are currently live for supporters wishing to purchase new season tickets in person, on the phone or at 12thMan.com/Tickets.

2019-20 Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Schedule

Fri., Nov. 1 – Oklahoma City (exhibition) (Reed Arena)

Tues., Nov. 5 – Little Rock (Reed Arena)

Sun., Nov. 10 – Duke (Reed Arena)

Sun., Nov. 17 – at Rice (Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston)

Sat., Nov. 23 – at Southern California (Los Angeles)

Wed., Nov. 27 – Prairie View (Reed Arena)

Sun., Dec. 1 – vs. Florida State (Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth)

Wed., Dec. 4 – Central Arkansas (Reed Arena) – 11 a.m.

Sat., Dec. 7 – Oklahoma State (Reed Arena)

Wed., Dec. 11 – TCU (Reed Arena)

Sun., Dec. 15 – Houston (Reed Arena)

Fri., Dec. 20 – vs. Georgia Tech (Guaynabo, P.R.) – 3 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 21 – vs. Montana State (Guaynabo, P.R.) – 3 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 29 – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Reed Arena)

Thu., Jan. 2 – at Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Mon., Jan. 6 – Ole Miss (Reed Arena)

Thu., Jan. 9 – LSU (Reed Arena)

Thu., Jan. 16 – at Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)

Sun., Jan. 19 – Florida (Reed Arena)

Thu., Jan. 23 – at Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Sun., Jan. 26 – Missouri (Reed Arena)

Thu., Jan. 30 – Georgia (Reed Arena)

Sun., Feb. 2 – at LSU (Baton Rouge, La.)

Sun., Feb. 9 – at Mississippi State (Starkville, Miss.)

Thu., Feb. 13 – Vanderbilt (Reed Arena)

Sun., Feb. 16 – at Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Thu., Feb. 20 – at Georgia (Athens, Ga.)

Sun., Feb. 23 – Auburn (Reed Arena)

Thu., Feb. 27 – Alabama (Reed Arena)

Sun., Mar. 1 – at South Carolina (Columbia, S.C.)

Notes About The Schedule

· The Aggies have 16 games scheduled against teams that finished in the top-100 of the RPI a season ago. Texas A&M has nine games scheduled against 2019 NCAA Tournament teams, 10 against teams that won 20+ games last season, and 13 against teams that reached the 2019 postseason.

· Texas A&M’s opponents went 525-393 last season. Taking out the results against Texas A&M, the Aggies project to have a .583 strength of schedule entering the SEC Tournament, which would have ranked in last season’s top-40.

· Texas A&M opens the SEC season on the road for only the second time in eight seasons. The Aggies previous road SEC opener was in 2017-18, when Texas A&M played at South Carolina on New Year’s Eve.

· Opening against Arkansas gives A&M back-to-back SEC games against the Razorbacks. A&M defeated Arkansas 66-53 in last season’s regular season finale, then faced Arkansas again in the SEC Tournament.

· After the road SEC opener, Texas A&M has five of the next seven games at home.