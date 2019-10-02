Texas A&M Women’s Basketball to have 13 games broadcast on linear television

Texas A&M women’s basketball has 13 regular-season games selected for linear television broadcast, as the 2019-20 broadcast schedule was revealed Wednesday. In addition, 12 other games have been selected for streaming exclusively on SEC Network + and the ESPN app.

The television schedule is highlighted by 11 SEC games, plus two non-conference games. Texas A&M’s showdown at Mississippi State (Feb. 9, 12 p.m.) is slated for ESPN, while three Aggie games, at Tennessee (Feb. 16, 2 p.m.), Auburn (Feb. 23, 3 p.m.) and at South Carolina (Mar. 1, 11 a.m.) are slated for ESPN2.

The Aggies are scheduled for eight appearances on SEC Network, starting with a non-conference game with Houston (Dec. 15, 1 p.m.) at Reed Arena. Conference home games against Ole Miss (Jan. 6, 6 p.m.), LSU (Jan. 9, 8 p.m.), Florida (Jan. 19, 3 p.m.), Vanderbilt (Feb. 13, 8 p.m.) and Alabama (Feb. 27, 6 p.m.), plus road games at Kentucky (Jan. 16, 5:30 p.m.) and LSU (Feb. 2, 2 p.m.) are on SEC Network.

In addition, the Maggie Dixon Classic, which features Texas A&M against Florida State in Fort Worth, Texas (Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.), has been picked up by Fox Sports Southwest. The Aggies’ contest at Southern California (Nov. 23) has been picked up by USC’s Pac-12 Plus live stream, with game time to be announced approximately 13 days before tip.

The remainder of regular-season games at Reed Arena, plus A&M road games at Arkansas (Jan. 2, 8:05 p.m.), Alabama (Jan. 23, 7 p.m.) and Georgia (Feb. 20, 6 p.m.) are broadcast on SEC Network +, available to authenticated subscribers on the ESPN app. The Aggies’ game at Arkansas is part of SEC Network’s Whip-Around coverage on the first day of conference play, as the linear network shows the best action from around the league. The game can be found in its entirety on the ESPN app.

Game times have been set for the remaining games on the home schedule. Contests against Little Rock (Nov. 5), Oklahoma State (Dec. 7), TCU (Dec. 11) and Georgia (Jan. 30) have been set for 7 p.m., with Sunday games against Duke (Nov. 10), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Dec. 29) and Missouri (Jan. 26) set for 3 p.m. The exhibition game against Oklahoma City (Nov. 1) and the regular-season game against Prairie View (Nov. 27) each tip at 6 p.m.

The SEC Tournament returns to Greenville, S.C. for the second straight season, March 4-8 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. All 13 games of the tournament are broadcast by SEC Network, ESPNU or ESPN2.

Coming off back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, Texas A&M has been as high as No. 4 nationally in early preseason rankings. The Aggies are the only team to reach last season's Sweet 16 to return every starter, with 94-percent of the team's points, and four double-figure scorers, coming back to Aggieland.

An affordable, family entertainment option, women’s basketball season tickets begin as low as $100. Fans can contact the 12th Man Foundation at 1-888-99-AGGIE or log on to 12thMan.com/Tickets to reserve season tickets.

2019-20 Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Schedule

Fri., Nov. 1 – Oklahoma City (exhibition) (Reed Arena) – 6 p.m.

Tues., Nov. 5 – Little Rock (Reed Arena) – 7 p.m. – SECN+

Sun., Nov. 10 – Duke (Reed Arena) – 3 p.m. – SECN+

Sun., Nov. 17 – at Rice (Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston) – TBA

Sat., Nov. 23 – at Southern California (Los Angeles) – TBA – Pac-12 Plus

Wed., Nov. 27 – Prairie View (Reed Arena) – 6 p.m. – SECN+

Sun., Dec. 1 – vs. Florida State (Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth) – 7:30 p.m. – FSSW

Wed., Dec. 4 – Central Arkansas (Reed Arena) – 11 a.m. – SECN+

Sat., Dec. 7 – Oklahoma State (Reed Arena) – 7 p.m. – SECN+

Wed., Dec. 11 – TCU (Reed Arena) – 7 p.m. – SECN+

Sun., Dec. 15 – Houston (Reed Arena) – 1 p.m. – SEC Network

Fri., Dec. 20 – vs. Georgia Tech (Guaynabo, P.R.) – 3 p.m. – Sport Tours Streaming

Sat., Dec. 21 – vs. Montana State (Guaynabo, P.R.) – 3 p.m. – Sport Tours Streaming

Sun., Dec. 29 – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Reed Arena) – 3 p.m. – SECN+

Thu., Jan. 2 – at Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.) – 8:05 p.m. – SECN+ (Whip-Around)

Mon., Jan. 6 – Ole Miss (Reed Arena) – 6 p.m. – SEC Network

Thu., Jan. 9 – LSU (Reed Arena) – 8 p.m. – SEC Network

Thu., Jan. 16 – at Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.) – 5:30 p.m. – SEC Network

Sun., Jan. 19 – Florida (Reed Arena) – 3 p.m. – SEC Network

Thu., Jan. 23 – at Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) – 7 p.m. – SECN+

Sun., Jan. 26 – Missouri (Reed Arena) – 3 p.m. – SECN+

Thu., Jan. 30 – Georgia (Reed Arena) – 7 p.m. – SECN+

Sun., Feb. 2 – at LSU (Baton Rouge, La.) – 2 p.m. – SEC Network

Sun., Feb. 9 – at Mississippi State (Starkville, Miss.) – 12 p.m. - ESPN

Thu., Feb. 13 – Vanderbilt (Reed Arena) – 8 p.m. – SEC Network

Sun., Feb. 16 – at Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.) – 2 p.m. – ESPN2

Thu., Feb. 20 – at Georgia (Athens, Ga.) – 6 p.m. – SECN+

Sun., Feb. 23 – Auburn (Reed Arena) – 3 p.m. – ESPN2

Thu., Feb. 27 – Alabama (Reed Arena) – 6 p.m. – SEC Network

Sun., Mar. 1 – at South Carolina (Columbia, S.C.) – 11 a.m. – ESPN2

Wed., Mar. 4 – SEC Tournament First Round (Greenville, S.C.) – SEC Network

Thu., Mar. 5 – SEC Tournament Second Round (Greenville, S.C.) – SEC Network

Fri., Mar. 6 – SEC Tournament Quarterfinals (Greenville, S.C.) – SEC Network

Sat., Mar. 7 – SEC Tournament Semifinals (Greenville, S.C.) – ESPNU

Sun., Mar. 8 – SEC Tournament First Round (Greenville, S.C.) – 1 p.m. – ESPN2