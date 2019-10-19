Texas A&M Women’s Golf Tees Off At Jim West Challenge Sunday

Texas A&M women’s golf continues its fall season at the Jim West Challenge, October 20-21 at Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos, Texas.

The two-day, 54-hole tournament tees off on Sunday on the par 72/6,033-yard course that opened in 2018. The tournament features 36 holes on the first day of competition, followed by a final round of 18 Monday.

The 14-team field includes seven teams in the top-40 of the Golfstat rankings—Ole Miss (15), Houston (22), Florida State (25), Oklahoma (32), Texas Tech (40), Texas A&M (44) and Miami (Fla.) (46). Host Texas State, Notre Dame, Missouri, Memphis, TCU, UTSA and UNLV round out the field.

The Aggie lineup includes two golfers coming off a top-10 finish in A&M’s last event, the Schooner Fall Classic. Freshman Blanca Fernández García-Poggio posted a 2-under 208 to tie for third, while senior Courtney Dow had a 1-under 209 to tie for seventh.

Junior Amber Park had her best round of the season in the final round in Norman, shooting a 72. Park is fifth all-time at Texas A&M with a 74.09 career stroke average.

Sophomore Brooke Tyree enters the event with a top-10 finish in the Aggies’ first event of the season, the Glass City Invitational, where she tied for ninth. Junior Elizabeth Caldarelli returns to the A&M lineup for the first time since September 2018, making her second appearance of the season after competing in the Glass City Invitational as an individual.

Texas A&M tees off in a shotgun start on holes No. 4-7 at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Live scoring for the event is available on golfstat.com, and live updates are available on Twitter at @AggieWomensGolf.