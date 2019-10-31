Texas A&M Women’s Golf begins Battle at The Beach In Cabo Friday

Texas A&M women’s golf heads south of the border for the final event of the fall season, the Battle at the Beach, hosted by TCU November 1-3.

The three-day, 54-hole tournament takes place on the par 72 / 6,280 San Jose Club Campestre. Each day features 18 holes of golf after a shotgun start.

“I’m excited to finish off our fall in Cabo. I think every one of our five players can do anything this tournament,” head coach Andrea Gaston said. “It’s their time to shine. They’ve been putting in a lot of great effort, and I’m excited to see what they can do.”

The 15-team field features eight top-50 squads, No. 12 Vanderbilt, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 19 LSU, No. 21 Virginia Tech, No. 35 Texas Tech, No. 37 Denver and No. 48 San Jose State, in addition to the No. 42 Aggies. Augusta, Kansas State, Indianapolis, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, TCU and UAB complete the field.

Texas A&M is coming off its best performance of the fall season, tying the 54-hole school record at 14-under par during the Jim West Challenge (Oct. 20-21). The Aggies tied for fourth in the event, and had no shortage of individual accomplishments, including two top-10 finishes (Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, t-3rd; Brooke Tyree, 8th) plus the tournament’s leaders in par-4 scoring (Tyree), par-5 scoring (Courtney Dow) and birdies (Fernández García-Poggio).and a total of nine par-or-better rounds.

“Our tie for fourth at the Jim West Challenge, was really a nice finish,” Gaston added. “There were some key components to having a strong finish, I really think we’re set to have a nice finish to the fall.”

Fernández García-Poggio leads the Aggie lineup into Cabo, on a remarkable run of five consecutive rounds of par-or-better. The freshman from Madrid has finished third in each of her last two tournaments.

Tyree enters looking for her third top-10 finish of the season, continuing her momentum from a strong summer into a breakout sophomore season. Tyree tied for ninth in the season-opening Glass City Invitational before her 6-under performance that gave her solo eighth at the Jim West Challenge.

Dow enters the tournament with a 71.78 stroke average on the year, and has finished in the top-30 of all three tournaments this season. The senior ranks third on Texas A&M’s career list with a 73.78 stroke average and fourth with 35 par-or-better rounds.

Amber Park is coming off her best tournament of the season, shooting 2-over at Kissing Tree Golf Club. Park, whose tournament was highlighted by an opening-round 70, ranked fourth in the event in number of pars, playing a steady brand of golf.

Ava Schwienteck completes the A&M lineup, averaging 75.50 strokes on the season. In her last outing, she closed the Schooner Fall Classic with a 1-under 69.

Texas A&M tees off in a shotgun start on holes No. 7-10 at 10:30 a.m. CT Friday. Live scoring for the event is available on birdiefire.com, and live updates are available on Twitter at @AggieWomensGolf.