Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Competes in ITA Women’s All-American Qualifying Draw

Texas A&M women’s tennis competed in the qualifying singles and doubles draw at 2019 ITA Women’s All-American Championship on Monday in Tulsa.

In the singles draw, No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith fell to No. 104 Jessica Livianu of St. Johns and will compete in the consolation draw on Monday against Maria Kozyreva of Saint Mary’s.

In doubles, A&M’s duos of Renee McBryde and Katya Townsend along with Riley McQuaid and Lucia Quiterio dropped tightly contested matches in the first round. McQuaid and Quiterio bounced back to win in the first round of the consolation draw against Aliksendra Leyedeya and Reagan Miley of Oral Roberts and will take on No. 58 Elena Gevargiz and Maddie Pothoff of Santa Clara on Tuesday.

2019 ITA Women’s All-American Championship

LaFortune Tennis Center & Michael D. Case Tennis Center, Tulsa, Okla.

Pre-Qualifying Singles

First Round

No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Karine-Marion Job (KSU) 6-2, 6-0

Luna Dormet (OHST) def. Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) 6-4, 7-5

Polina Kozyreva (SYR) def. Renee McBryde (TAMU) 6-2, 6-3

Akanksha Bhan (COL) def. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) 6-4, 6-2

Second Round

No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Julia Adams (Furman) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Third Round

Morgan Coppoc (UGA) def. No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

Qualifying Singles

First Round

No. 104 Jessica Livianu (St. Johns) def. No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 6-0, 6-2

Consolation

First Round

No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) vs. Maria Kozyreva (Saint Mary’s)

Qualifying Doubles

First Round

Karine-Marion Job / Maria Linares (KSU) def. Renee McBryde / Katya Townsend (TAMU) 8-7(4)

Jaeda Daniel / Adriana Reami (NC State) def. Riley McQuaid / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) 8-3

Consolation

First Round

Riley McQuaid / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Aliksandra Leyedeya / Reagan Miley (ORU) 8-3

No. 47 Carolyn Campana / Chandler Carter (WF) def. Renee McBryde / Katya Townsend (TAMU) 8-7(5)

Second Round

Riley McQuaid / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) vs. No. 58 Elena Gevargiz / Maddie Pothoff (Santa Clara)