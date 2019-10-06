Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Set for ITA Women’s All-American Qualifying Draw

Texas A&M women’s tennis is set for the qualifying singles and doubles draw at 2019 ITA Women’s All-American Championship on Monday in Tulsa. A&M’s Dorthea Faa-Hviding fell in the finals in Waco at the H-E-B Invitational.

In the Sooner State, No. 112 Tatiana Makarova dropped a three-setter to Morgan Coppoc of Georgia, but has been placed third on the lucky losers list to potentially received a spot in Monday’s qualifying draw.

On Monday, No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith is set to take on No. 104 Jessica Livianu of St. John’s in the singles bracket. In the doubles draw the Aggies will be represented by the duos of Renee McBryde and Katya Townsend along with Riley McQuaid and Lucia Quiterio.

The tournament’s singles pre-qualifying draw concluded on Sunday with qualifying play set to begin on Monday. The main draw opens Oct. 9 and concludes with the singles and doubles finals on Oct. 13.

In Waco, Faa-Hviding suffered her first setback of the fall 6-1, 6-1 to Yu Chen of Auburn in the finals. The lefthander finished the tournament 4-1 with three straight set victories.

2019 H-E-B Invitational

Hurd Tennis Center, Waco, TX

Singles

Round of 32

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Laura Rijkers (ARK) 7-5, 6-1

Round of 16

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Carolyn Ansari (AUB) 6-4, 6-2

Quarterfinals

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Ashley Yeah (ILL) 3-6, 6-1, 11-9

Semifinals

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Lesedi Jacobs (UK) 6-2, 6-1

Finals

Yu Chen (AUB) def. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) 6-1, 6-1

2019 ITA Women’s All-American Championship

LaFortune Tennis Center & Michael D. Case Tennis Center, Tulsa, Okla.

Pre-Qualifying Singles

First Round

No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Karine-Marion Job (KSU) 6-2, 6-0

Luna Dormet (OHST) def. Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) 6-4, 7-5

Polina Kozyreva (SYR) def. Renee McBryde (TAMU) 6-2, 6-3

Akanksha Bhan (COL) def. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) 6-4, 6-2

Second Round

No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Julia Adams (Furman) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Third Round

Morgan Coppoc (UGA) def. No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

Qualifying Singles

First Round

No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) vs. No. 104 Jessica Livianu (St. Johns)

Qualifying Doubles

First Round

Renee McBryde / Katya Townsend (TAMU) vs. Karine-Marion Job / Maria Linares (KSU)

Riley McQuaid / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) vs. Jaeda Daniel / Adriana Reami (NC State)