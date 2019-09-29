Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Wraps Up SEC/Big 12 Challenge with 17 Wins

Texas A&M women’s tennis wrapped up play at the SEC/Big 12 Challenge hosted by TCU in Fort Worth with 17 total wins over the weekend.

“Overall it was a very good weekend for the Aggies,” Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “. We played good doubles all throughout the three day event. I feel that everyone had at least one match of singles that they can leave Fort Worth feeling good about their level of play at this very early point of the fall season. Jessica Anzo had a very good result today, her tennis finished at a much higher level today compared to the beginning of the event which was the ultimate goal for the group.”

Texas A&M claimed two of three doubles matches against Georgia to open the day’s action. A&M’s Lucia Quiterio and Jessica Anzo earned a 6-3 results against Georgia’s Morgan Coppoc and Lea Ma while Riley McQuaid and Renee McBryde skunked, 6-0, the Bulldog pair of Marta Gonzalez and Alee Clayton.

Over the three days in the Metroplex the Aggies took three of six singles matches against Texas Tech, TCU and Georgia. Highlighting the singles victories were No. 112 Tatiana Makarova’s three-set win over No. 37 Vivian Wolff of Georgia. Every student-athlete that represented the Maroon & White claimed a pair of wins across three matches.

In doubles action, A&M swept all three matches against TCU and took two of three from Texas Tech and Georgia. A&M’s duos of Renee McBryde and Riley McQuaid along with Riley McQuaid and Renee McBryde went undefeated in Fort Worth.

The Aggies return to action on Oct. 5 at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla. hosted by the University of Tulsa.

2019 SEC/Big 12 Challenge Results

Singles

Day 1

Olivia Peet (TT) def. No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 5-7, 6-3, 6-4

Margarita Skryabina (TT) def. No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 2-6, 7-5, 6-1

Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Kennedy Bridgforth (TT) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

Lisa Mays (TT) def. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) 7-6(4), 7-5

Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Nell Miller (TT) 3-6, 6-2, 7-5

Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Isa Di Laura (TT) 6-7(4), 6-3, 7-6(2)

Day 2

No. 13 Marta Gonzalez (UGA) def. Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) 6-1, 6-0

Lea Ma (UGA) def. Renee McBryde (TAMU) 6-3, 6-4

No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. No. 37 Vivian Wolff (UGA) 3-6, 7-5, 6-3

No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. No. 113 Elena Christofi (UGA) 6-2, 7-5

Morgan Coppoc (UGA) def. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) 6-2, 6-3

Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Alee Clayton (UGA) 6-3, 6-2

Day 3

Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Kennedy Bridgforth (TTU) 6-4, 6-2

Aleksa Cveticanin (TCU) def. No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 7-5, 5-7, 6-4

No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Chloe Hule (TCU) 6-1, 6-3

Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Stevie Kennedy (TCU) 6-0, 7-6 (2)

Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Addy Guevara (TCU) 6-2, 6-4

Mercedes Aristegui (TCU) def. Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) 2-6, 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

Day 1

No. 19 Elena Christofi / Vivian Wolff (UGA) def. No. 8 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 6-3

Lucia Quiterio / Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Morgan Coppoc / Lea Ma (UGA) 6-3

Riley McQuaid / Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Marta Gonzalez / Alee Clayton (UGA) 6-0

Day 2

No. 8 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Chloe Hule / Stevie Kennedy (TCU) 7-6(4)

Renee McBryde / Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Margaret Polk / Addy Guevara (TCU) 6-1

Lucia Quiterio / Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Aleksa Cveticanin / Mercedes Aristegui (TCU) 6-3

Day 3

Lisa Mays / Nell Miller (TTU) def. No. 8 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 6-4

Jessica Anzo / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Margarita Skryabina / Olivia Peet (TTU) 7-6 (4)

Riley McQuaid / Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Kennedy Bridgforth / Reagan Collins (TTU) 6-4