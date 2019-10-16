Texas A&M Women’s Tennis hosts ITA Texas Regional Championships

The top NCAA Division I women's tennis players in Texas will converge in College Station beginning Thursday to compete in the ITA Texas Regional Championships, hosted by Texas A&M at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

Admission to the five-day tournament is free.

"The regionals are always exciting with all of the Texas teams taking part," head coach Mark Weaver said. "This is a great opportunity to play on our home courts and for the majority of our team it is the final tournament of the fall and we want to go out playing really good tennis. The numbers of seeds we earned in singles and doubles speaks to the strength of our team this season. I know the team is excited to play and we are looking forward to competing against a very good field."

All draws will be posted on the tournament website and results will be updated at the conclusion of each match.

Play is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m. each day, with the championship matches taking place on Monday.

The entire A&M roster is set to take part in the regional. All four of A&M’s doubles team entries received first round byes, while No. 28 Katya Townsend, No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith, No. 112 Tatiana Makarova, Jessica Anzo and Lucia Quiterio earned byes in the singles draw.

Aggies seeing action in the first round are Dorthea Faa-Hviding against Sophia Kermet of Incarnate Word, Renee McBryde versus Illeana Mocciola of Abilene Christian and Riley McQuaid opposing Stevie Ybarra of Sam Houston State. All three of the Aggies’ first-round singles matches are slated to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Other schools to be represented at the tournament are Abilene Christian, Baylor, Houston, Incarnate Word, Lamar, North Texas, Prairie View A&M, Rice, Sam Houston State, SMU, Stephen F. Austin, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Texas, UT Arlington, UTSA, Texas State, Texas Tech and UTRGV.

The top doubles team and the singles finalists earn an automatic invitation to the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships in Surprise, Arizona. The tournament, held from Nov. 7-11, features the champions from each of the 12 regions around the country, as well as several at-large bids.

2019 ITA Texas Regional

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, College Station, TX

Singles

First Round

No. 28 Katya Townsend (TAMU), bye

Jessica Anzo (TAMU), bye

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) vs. Sophia Kermet (UIW), 9:30 a.m.

Renee McBryde (TAMU) vs. Illeana Mocciola (ACU), 9:30 a.m.

No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU), bye

No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU), bye

Riley McQuaid (TAMU) vs. Stevie Ybarra (SHSU)

Lucia Quiterio (TAMU), bye

Doubles

First Round

No. 8 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU), bye

Dorthea Faa-Hviding / Riley McQauid (TAMU), bye

Renee McBryde / Katya Townsend (TAMU), bye

Jessica Anzo / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU), bye