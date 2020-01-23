Texas A&M Women’s Tennis picked fifth in SEC Preseason Poll

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – The Texas A&M women's tennis team is picked to finish fifth in the Southeastern Conference this season, according to a preseason poll of the league's head coaches and announced by the conference office.
Georgia is picked to win the conference regular season title, which is based on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 vote. The top seven teams in the preseason poll all advanced to the NCAA tournament last year.
The complete results of the poll are as follows:
Team
Points
1. Georgia
126
2. Florida
112
3. Vanderbilt
97
4. South Carolina
93
5. Texas A&M
88
6. LSU
84
7. Tennessee
80
8. Ole Miss
60
9. Kentucky
43
10. Alabama
39
Auburn
39
Mississippi State
39
13. Arkansas
28
14. Missouri
9
The No. 18 Aggies travel to Tallahassee, Florida this weekend to take on the No.23 Miami Hurricanes during ITA Kickoff Weekend. The winner of Tallahassee’s regional of Kickoff Weekend will advance to the ITA Team Indoors in Chicago at the XS Tennis Village.
