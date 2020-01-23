Texas A&M Women’s Tennis picked fifth in SEC Preseason Poll

The Texas A&M women's tennis team is picked to finish fifth in the Southeastern Conference this season, according to a preseason poll of the league's head coaches and announced by the conference office.

Georgia is picked to win the conference regular season title, which is based on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 vote. The top seven teams in the preseason poll all advanced to the NCAA tournament last year.

The complete results of the poll are as follows:

Team

Points

1. Georgia

126

2. Florida

112

3. Vanderbilt

97

4. South Carolina

93

5. Texas A&M

88

6. LSU

84

7. Tennessee

80

8. Ole Miss

60

9. Kentucky

43

10. Alabama

39

Auburn

39

Mississippi State

39

13. Arkansas

28

14. Missouri

9

The No. 18 Aggies travel to Tallahassee, Florida this weekend to take on the No.23 Miami Hurricanes during ITA Kickoff Weekend. The winner of Tallahassee’s regional of Kickoff Weekend will advance to the ITA Team Indoors in Chicago at the XS Tennis Village.

The complete Texas A&M season schedule is available at http://12thman.com/schedule.aspx?path=wten

