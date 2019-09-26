Texas A&M Women’s Tennis to open fall slate at SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Fort Worth

Texas A&M women’s tennis is set to return to action following their fifth Sweet 16 appearance in the past seven seasons at the SEC/Big 12 Challenge hosted by TCU in Fort Worth beginning on Friday. The Aggies are slated to take on opponents from Texas Tech, Georgia and TCU over the weekend.

“Our first opportunity of the season is upon us and our team is looking forward to the opportunity to finally compete this fall,” Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “The group has set a very impressive standard so far in regards to how we are approaching our practices and in our conditioning workouts. It’s time to see what level we are truly playing at and where we stand against some high levels of competition this weekend.”

The Aggies send nearly the entire roster to the Metroplex, including a top-10 doubles team and a pair of ranked singles student-athletes. Sophomore Jayci Goldsmith and junior Tatiana Makarova are ranked No. 8 in the Preseason ITA Division I Women’s Doubles National Ranking. The pair earned the first top-10 ranking of their career after finishing the 2019 campaign at a then career-high No. 22.

Goldsmith was listed at No. 58 in singles after going 25-11 as a freshman and earning three ranked wins. Makarova ranks No. 112 in the country, marking the first time in the junior’s career that she has earned a preseason ranking. The Moscow, Russia native posted a career-high 16 dual victories last spring, including the clinching victory in the NCAA second round over No. 8 Texas in Austin.

The Aggies begin play against Texas Tech in singles action on Friday at 1:45 p.m. followed by doubles matches against Georgia at 3:30 p.m. and will continue through Sunday.

2019 SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Friday

1 p.m. – TCU vs Texas Tech doubles

1:45 p.m. – Texas Tech vs Texas A&M singles

3:30 p.m. – Texas A&M vs Georgia doubles

4:15 p.m. – Georgia vs TCU singles

Saturday

4:15 p.m. – TCU vs Texas A&M doubles

5 p.m. – Texas A&M vs Georgia singles

6:45 p.m. – Georgia vs Texas Tech doubles

7:30 p.m. – Texas Tech vs TCU singles

Sunday

10 a.m. – TCU vs Georgia doubles

10:45 a.m. – Georgia vs TTU singles

12:30 p.m. –Texas Tech vs Texas A&M doubles

1:15 p.m. – Texas A&M vs TCU singles