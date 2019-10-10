Texas A&M Women’s Tennis wrapped up play at the ITA Women’s All-American

TULSA, Oklahoma -- Texas A&M women’s tennis wrapped up play at the 2019 ITA Women’s All-American Championship Thursday in Oklahoma.
After rain delayed the Aggies participation in the main draw by a day the weather continued to cause havoc as some matches were relocated to Stillwater in order to facilitate the conclusion of the first and second rounds on Thursday.
A&M’s 6th-ranked doubles pair of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova defeated Anna Brylin and Saby Nihalani of Wake Forest before falling to No. 29 Jessie Gong and Samantha Martinelli of Yale in the second round.
No. 28 Katya Townsend fell to No. 43 Lisa Marie Roux of Oklahoma State in the singles main draw first round before a setback against No. 13 Marta Gonzalez of Georgia in the consolation bracket.
2019 ITA Women’s All-American Championship
LaFortune Tennis Center & Michael D. Case Tennis Center, Tulsa, Okla.
Pre-Qualifying Singles
First Round
No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Karine-Marion Job (KSU) 6-2, 6-0
Luna Dormet (OHST) def. Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) 6-4, 7-5
Polina Kozyreva (SYR) def. Renee McBryde (TAMU) 6-2, 6-3
Akanksha Bhan (COL) def. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) 6-4, 6-2
Second Round
No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Julia Adams (Furman) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1
Third Round
Morgan Coppoc (UGA) def. No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
Qualifying Singles
First Round
No. 104 Jessica Livianu (St. Johns) def. No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 6-0, 6-2
Consolation
First Round
Maria Kozyreva (Saint Mary’s) def. No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 7-6, 6-4
Main Draw
First Round
No. 43 Lisa Marie Rioux (Ok. State) def. No. 28 Katya Townsend (TAMU) 6-2, 6-4
Consolation
First Round
No. 13 Marta Gonzalez (UGA) def. No. 28 Katya Townsend (TAMU) 6-0, 6-3
Qualifying Doubles
First Round
Karine-Marion Job / Maria Linares (KSU) def. Renee McBryde / Katya Townsend (TAMU) 8-7(4)
Jaeda Daniel / Adriana Reami (NC State) def. Riley McQuaid / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) 8-3
Consolation
First Round
Riley McQuaid / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Aliksandra Leyedeya / Reagan Miley (ORU) 8-3
No. 47 Carolyn Campana / Chandler Carter (WF) def. Renee McBryde / Katya Townsend (TAMU) 8-7(5)
Main Draw Doubles
First Round
No. 8 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Anna Brylin / Saby Nihalani (WF) 8-5
Second Round
No. 29 Jessie Gong / Samantha Martinelli def. No. 8 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 8-6