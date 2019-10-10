Texas A&M Women’s Tennis wrapped up play at the ITA Women’s All-American

Texas A&M women’s tennis wrapped up play at the 2019 ITA Women’s All-American Championship Thursday in Oklahoma.

After rain delayed the Aggies participation in the main draw by a day the weather continued to cause havoc as some matches were relocated to Stillwater in order to facilitate the conclusion of the first and second rounds on Thursday.

A&M’s 6th-ranked doubles pair of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova defeated Anna Brylin and Saby Nihalani of Wake Forest before falling to No. 29 Jessie Gong and Samantha Martinelli of Yale in the second round.

No. 28 Katya Townsend fell to No. 43 Lisa Marie Roux of Oklahoma State in the singles main draw first round before a setback against No. 13 Marta Gonzalez of Georgia in the consolation bracket.

2019 ITA Women’s All-American Championship

LaFortune Tennis Center & Michael D. Case Tennis Center, Tulsa, Okla.

Pre-Qualifying Singles

First Round

No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Karine-Marion Job (KSU) 6-2, 6-0

Luna Dormet (OHST) def. Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) 6-4, 7-5

Polina Kozyreva (SYR) def. Renee McBryde (TAMU) 6-2, 6-3

Akanksha Bhan (COL) def. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) 6-4, 6-2

Second Round

No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Julia Adams (Furman) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Third Round

Morgan Coppoc (UGA) def. No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

Qualifying Singles

First Round

No. 104 Jessica Livianu (St. Johns) def. No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 6-0, 6-2

Consolation

First Round

Maria Kozyreva (Saint Mary’s) def. No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 7-6, 6-4

Main Draw

First Round

No. 43 Lisa Marie Rioux (Ok. State) def. No. 28 Katya Townsend (TAMU) 6-2, 6-4

Consolation

First Round

No. 13 Marta Gonzalez (UGA) def. No. 28 Katya Townsend (TAMU) 6-0, 6-3

Qualifying Doubles

First Round

Karine-Marion Job / Maria Linares (KSU) def. Renee McBryde / Katya Townsend (TAMU) 8-7(4)

Jaeda Daniel / Adriana Reami (NC State) def. Riley McQuaid / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) 8-3

Consolation

First Round

Riley McQuaid / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Aliksandra Leyedeya / Reagan Miley (ORU) 8-3

No. 47 Carolyn Campana / Chandler Carter (WF) def. Renee McBryde / Katya Townsend (TAMU) 8-7(5)

Main Draw Doubles

First Round

No. 8 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Anna Brylin / Saby Nihalani (WF) 8-5

Second Round

No. 29 Jessie Gong / Samantha Martinelli def. No. 8 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 8-6