Texas A&M and Oklahoma State set for 3 p.m. tip

Texas A&M and Oklahoma State reignite their rivalry at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 25 inside Reed Arena as part of the seventh annual Big 12/SEC Challenge, it was announced Thursday. The game will air nationally on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

The Aggies and Cowboys, who met annually from 1997-2012 as members of the Big 12 Conference, have met on the hardwood 49 times with Oklahoma State holding a 31-18 advantage in the all-time series.

In the most recent meeting in 2017, the 16th-ranked Aggies were led by an 18-point performance from D.J. Hogg and a double-double from Robert Williams en route to a 72-55 victory at the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, New York.

The Cowboys are coming off a 12-20 season, but will feature a roster that returns all five starters, and will be joined by a signing class unanimously ranked among the nation's top-25.

All 10 Big 12/SEC Challenge games will be aired across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU and will be available on the ESPN app.

2020 SEC/BIG 12 CHALLENGE

(January 25, 2020, All Times Central)

Iowa State at Auburn, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Missouri at West Virginia, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU, 11 a.m.

LSU at Texas, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Mississippi State at Oklahoma, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Kansas, ESPN/ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Texas A&M, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU, 3 p.m.

TCU at Arkansas, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Kentucky at Texas Tech, ESPN/ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Kansas State at Alabama, ESPN/ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Baylor at Florida, ESPN, 8 p.m.