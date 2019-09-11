Texas A&M and Opportune partner for Auburn Matchup presented by Doggett

Texas A&M Athletics and Opportune will seek to cloak Kyle Field’s renowned student section in white when the Aggies host No. 8 Auburn on Sept. 21 presented by Doggett Heavy Machinery Services.

Opportune partnered with Texas A&M to sponsor the give-away of 20,000 white t-shirts for the second and third decks on the east side of Kyle Field, which is strictly reserved for Texas A&M students and their guests. Texas A&M’s student section, which is the largest in college football, recently set a student attendance record of 36,567 at the Aggies’ season-opening game against Texas State.

The matchup with the top-10-ranked Auburn Tigers will be broadcast nationally by CBS at 2:30 p.m. with Carter Blackburn, Aaron Murray, Rick Neuheisel and John Schriffen describing the action.

This weekend, Texas A&M hosts Lamar Saturday at 6 p.m. (CT) on ESPNU, while Auburn hosts Kent State at 6 p.m. (CT) on ESPN2.