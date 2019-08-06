Texas A&M At The Pan American Games: Vidales With Offensive Onslaught In Softball, Track & Swimming Begin

LIMA, Peru- Texas A&M had athletes from multiple sports in action for the first time Tuesday at the Pan American Games, as competitions in soccer and softball continued, added to the first day of competition in basketball, swimming plus track and field.

A pair of Aggies helped Mexico to blowout wins on Wednesday in a pair of different sports. Tori Vidales led Mexico’s softball team to an 11-3 win over Venezuela with a 3-hit, 4 RBI performance, coming a double short of the cycle. Jimena López started in Mexico’s 5-1 rout of Panama in the Fifth-Place Match, completing a 2-1-1 record for El Tri in Lima.

In track and field, Lindon Victor of Grenada, a two-time NCAA Champion in the decathlon at Texas A&M, ranks third in the decathlon after the first day of competition. Nathan Hite of the United States ranks ninth. Additionally, Aggies Jazmine Fray of Jamaica competed in the 800m and Brenessa Thompson of Guyana competed in the 100m.

In the pool, four Aggies reached the finals of their events in Tuesday’s prelims—Mauro Castillo, Esther Gonzalez and Angel Martinez of Mexico and Sarah Gibson of the United States are currently competing in the finals of their events during tonight’s session.

Chennedy Carter and the United States women’s basketball team trail Argentina 34-33 at halftime at the time of press. Carter had 10 first-half points.

The Pan American Games run through August 11, with coverage of many events on the ESPN family of networks.

Softball - Vidales Has 3 Hits, 4 RBI In Mexico’s 11-3 Blowout Of Venezuela

Former Texas A&M softball All-American Tori Vidales had three hits, including a triple and a home run, in Mexico’s 11-3 blowout win over Venezuela in a preliminary round game at the Pan American Games.

Vidales went 3-for-5 with 4 RBI and a run scored in the game, which improved Mexico’s record to 2-1 and to a tie for second place in the preliminary round standings.

She hit a two-out two-run home run in the seventh inning that put an exclamation point on Mexico’s seven-run rally that put the game out of reach.

Her two-out RBI triple in the fourth inning capped a 3-run frame that gave Mexico the lead for good. Vidales drove in Mexico’s first run on a third-inning single.

Vidales is hitting .667 (6-for-9) in the Pan American Games, which ranks second in the competition. She co-leads the tournament with a 1.222 slugging percentage, ranks third with five RBI and has hit safely in all three games in Lima.

Mexico continues its competition with a game against Puerto Rico at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Track and Field – Victor Third After First Day Of The Decathlon

The first day of track and field action in the Pan American Games included a pair of Aggie alums competing in the decathlon. Lindon Victor of Grenada and Nathan Hite, representing the United States, are currently in third and seventh place through five events of the decathlon with scores of 4,252 and 3,903 points, respectively.

Canada’s Damian Warner, the defending Pan Am champion, leads the event with 4,499 points, followed by fellow Canadian Pierce Lepage with a tally of 4,418.

Victor, the 2016 and 2017 NCAA champion and collegiate record holder, produced his points off a 10.82 (801 points) in the 100m, a long jump of 24-3 (7.39) for 908 points, a 49-4 ¼ (15.04) in the shot put for 792 points, a clearance of 6-6 ¾ (2.00) for 803 points in the high jump, and ran 49.28 (848) in the 400m

Hite, the 2019 SEC champion, generated his score from a 10.96 (870 points) in the 100m, a long jump of 22-5 ¾ (6.85) for 778 points, a mark of 45-0 ¼ (13.72) in the shot put for 711 points, clearing 6-0 ¾ (1.85) in the high jump for 670 points, and a 48.74 (874) in the 400m.

Jazmine Fray, representing Jamaica, competed in the 800m, finishing sixth in her semifinal heat with a time of 2:10.14. Canada’s Maite Bouchard tripped and fell as the field went into the second lap of the race, knocking Fray off stride. Cuba’s Rose Almanza, who led the field through 400m at 1:00.86, won the heat in 2:05.25.

Competing for Guyana, Brenessa Thompson finished seventh in the third semifinal heat of the 100m in 11.96 (-1.1 wind) and placed 17th overall.

Swimming – Four Aggies Reach Tuesday Finals

For Mexico, Mauro Castillo and Esther Gonzalez both competed in the 100m breaststroke. Castillo advanced to the men’s A Final with his time of 1:01.77. He lowered his time to 1:01.15 in the finals, placing seventh. Gonzalez had a time of 1:10.22 to advance to the women’s 100m breaststroke finals. She also finished seventh and swam her personal best of 1:10.04.

Angel Martinez finished eighth in the men’s 200m butterfly and touched the wall in 2:0.73 to advance to the A Finals.

Team USA’s Sarah Gibson also made the A final in the women’s 200m butterfly, coming in second in the prelims with her time of 2:11.78.

Soccer – Lopez, Mexico Rout Panama 5-1 For Fifth Place

Texas A&M standout Jimena López started and helped Mexico to a 5-1 rout of Panama in the Fifth-Place Match at the Pan American Games.

López started the game and played 54 minutes on Mexico’s back line in Wednesday’s match. She played 309 of 360 potential minutes for the tournament, as El Tri registered a 2-1-1 overall record.

López now returns to Texas A&M, where she played in 21 matches with 18 starts as a sophomore in 2018. She logged nine points on three goals and three assists.

Tomorrow At The Pan American Games

Texas A&M has 12 athletes in action on Wednesday at the Pan American Games, with medals up for grabs in track and swimming. Camila Gomez begins her stay at the Pan Am Games with Colombia’s volleyball team at 6:30 p.m. against the Dominican Republic, plus Tori Vidales and Chennedy Carter continue their runs in softball and basketball. Most events are streamed on ESPN3, with additional coverage at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on ESPNU (English) and at 8 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish).

All times Central and local to Peru

Softball – Tori Vidales (Mexico) – vs. Puerto Rico – 1 p.m.

Track and Field – Nathan Hite (United States), Lindon Victor (Grenada) – Decathlon (last events) – 2 p.m. – ESPN3

Track and Field – Kanika Beckles (Grenada), Brenessa Thompson (Guyana) – 200 m first round – 3 p.m. – ESPN3

Track and Field – Tyra Gittens (Trinidad & Tobago) – Heptathlon (last events) – 3:35 p.m. – ESPN3

Track and Field – Bralon Taplin (Grenada) – 400 m semifinals – 4:10 p.m. – ESPN3

Track and Field – Tyra Gittens (Trinidad & Tobago) – Heptathlon (first events) – 2:25 p.m. – ESPN3

Basketball – Chennedy Carter (United States) – vs. US Virgin Islands – 6 p.m. – ESPN3

Volleyball – Camila Gomez (Colombia) – vs. Dominican Republic – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN3

Swimming – Claire Rasmus (United States) – 200 m free finals – 8:30 p.m. – ESPN3

Swimming – Sarah Gibson (United States) – 100 m fly finals – 8:58 p.m. – ESPN3

Swimming – Mateo Gonzalez (Mexico) – 100 m fly finals – 9:14 p.m. – ESPN3