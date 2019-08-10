Texas A&M at the Pan American Games: Gomez reaches gold medal match in volleyball, Lindor collects bronze relay medal

Texas A&M’s Camila Gomez will play in the gold medal volleyball match with Colombia at the Pan American Games following a thrilling comeback against Brazil during the semifinal played Saturday evening.

After Brazil won the first two sets, Colombia rallied to win the next three sets, which included a 28-26 outcome in the fourth set. Gomez started at libero and played in all five sets as Colombia defeated Brazil 3-2 (22-25, 25-27, 25-14, 28-26, 15-9).

On the final day of track and field action, Deon Lendore collected a bronze medal as a member of Trinidad & Tobago’s 4x400m relay. The squad posted a time of 3:02.25 in finishing behind Colombia (3:01.41) and the United States (3:01.72).

Swimming action had a pair of Aggies racing against each other in the final of the women’s 200m individual medley. Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo of Mexico finished fourth in 2:15.13 while Peru’s McKenna DeBever placed fifth in 2:15.48. In the men’s 200m individual medley, Angel Martinez of Mexico posted a time of 2:02.09 for fifth place.

Volleyball – Gomez Advances to Gold Medal Match

Texas A&M’s Camila Gomez and the Colombian National Team advanced to the gold medal match after a 3-2 (22-25, 25-27, 25-14, 28-26, 15-9) thrilling victory over Brazil.

Colombia was down two sets to none and battled back with a 25-14 win in the third set. In the fourth set, Colombia fell behind 16-12, but would continue to fight. The set was tied twice at match point, but Colombia came away with a 28-26 win.

With the championship match on the line, Colombia took a 10-4 lead early on. Brazil would come as close as 14-9, but Colombia secured the match with a 15-9 win.

Colombia will play the winner of the Dominican Republic/Argentina match at 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

Track & Field: Deon Lendore Earns Bronze in 4x400m Relay

Deon Lendore, the 2014 Bowerman Award winner, ran third leg on Trinidad & Tobago’s 4x400m relay as they produced a time of 3:02.25 to earn a bronze medal in the Pan American Games at Estadio Atletico on Saturday.

Colombia claimed their first-ever victory in the event, clocking 3:01.41 for gold with the United States runner-up in 3:01.72. Trinidad, who won the Pan American 4x400 relay title in 2015, finished in the bronze medal position for the third time. Previous third-place finishes by Trinidad occurred in 1971 and 1995.

The rest of the field followed, three seconds behind Trinidad, with Dominican Republic (3:05.63), Cuba (3:05.87), Jamaica (3:06.83), Bahamas (3:09.98) and Venezuela (3:10.65).

“It’s always great having stiff competition, it brings the best out of you and prepares you for what other teams have in store,” noted Lendore. “It’s a stepping stone for the World Championships, it’s about preparing ourselves and getting ready, getting our mind right for competition.”

Previously, Lendore has been part of Trinidad & Tobago’s 4x400 relay when they claimed a silver medal in the 2015 World Championship along with bronze medals at the 2012 Olympic Games and 2016 World Indoor Championships.

A pair of Aggie alums, twin brothers Lathone and Latario Collie, competed in the triple jump on the final day of track and field action. Lathone placed 11th with a leap of 51-9 ¼ (15.78) while Latario ran through his first attempt and did not take any more attempts.

Swimming – Three Aggies Advance to Individual Finals on Final Day

Seven Aggie swimmers competed in the final day of the Pan American Games.

Mexico’s Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo and Peru’s McKenna DeBever swam in the women’s 200m individual medley to begin the day. Gonzalez-Hermosillo touched the wall in 2:17.38 to finish fifth, while DeBever was right behind her in 2:18.22. In the finals, Gonzalez-Hermosillo finished fourth with a time of 2:15.13 and DeBever swam a personal best of 2:15.48.

Angel Martinez represented Mexico in the men’s 200m individual medley and placed third in the prelims with a time of 2:02.54. Martinez had his best time of 2:02.09 in the finals and finished fifth.

The women’s and men’s 4x100m medley relay was the last event of the night. In the preliminary round, USA’s Sarah Gibson had a split of 1:00.39 to help USA finish first. Esther Gonzalez represented Mexico and had a split of 1:11.21 and DeBever’s split of 57.12 helped Peru place sixth.

For the men, Mauro Castillo had a split of 1:00.94 and Mateo Gonzalez had a split of 54.79 to help Mexico finish third in the prelims.

Texas A&M Lima 2019 Medal Count (13)

Gold (5)

Claire Rasmus – United States – Swimming (4x100m freestyle relay)

Claire Rasmus – United States – Swimming (200m freestyle)

Claire Rasmus – United States – Swimming (Mixed 4x100 freestyle relay)

Claire Rasmus – United States – Swimming (4x200m freestyle relay)

Sarah Gibson – United States – Swimming (4x200m freestyle relay)

Silver (3)

Lindon Victor – Grenada – Track & Field (decathlon)

Annie Kunz – United States – Track & Field (heptathlon)

Bethany Galat – United States – Swimming (200m breaststroke)

Bronze (5)

Sarah Gibson – United States – Swimming (100m butterfly)

Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo – Mexico – Swimming (Mixed 4x100 freestyle relay – final)

Angel Martinez – Mexico - Swimming – (Mixed 4x100 freestyle relay – prelim)

Angel Martinez – Mexico – Swimming (4x200m freestyle relay)

Deon Lendore – Trinidad & Tobago – Track & Field (4x400m relay)

Tomorrow At The Pan American Games

The final contest for Texas A&M on Sunday at the Pan American Games involves Camila Gomez with Colombia in volleyball gold medal match as they play at 11 a.m. against the winner of the Argentina vs. Dominican Republic match from late Saturday. The gold medal match will be streamed on ESPN3.

August 11

Volleyball – Camila Gomez (Colombia) – Gold Medal Match –11 a.m. – ESPN3