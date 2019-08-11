Texas A&M at the Pan American Games: Volleyball’s Gomez Garners Silver

LIMA, Peru – Texas A&M’s redshirt senior Camila Gomez and the Colombian National Team advanced to its first-ever Pan-Am games final, but came up just short in the volleyball championship match to earn silver. Colombia fell 3-1 (25-20, 19-25, 27-25, 25-16) to the Dominican Republic.
Gomez was Colombia’s libero throughout the Pan Am Games, registering double-digit digs in every match. Throughout five matches, Gomez finished as the Best Digger with 104 total digs, the Best Receiver recording a 49.23% efficiency and 72 excellents, and was the Best Libero recording 176 total digs, 8.38 digs per set.
As a team, Gomez helped Colombia also finish as the Best Diggers, Best Receivers and Best Liberos.
Gomez now returns to Texas A&M to begin her final collegiate season in the maroon and white.
On the final day of the 2019 Pan American Games, Texas A&M collected a total of 16 medals – six gold, five silver and five bronze.
Texas A&M Lima 2019 Medal Count (16)
Gold (6)
Claire Rasmus – United States – Swimming (4x100m freestyle relay)
Claire Rasmus – United States – Swimming (200m freestyle)
Claire Rasmus – United States – Swimming (Mixed 4x100 freestyle relay)
Claire Rasmus – United States – Swimming (4x200m freestyle relay)
Sarah Gibson – United States – Swimming (4x200m freestyle relay)
Sarah Gibson – United States – Swimming (4x100 medley relay – prelim)
Silver (5)
Lindon Victor – Grenada – Track & Field (decathlon)
Annie Kunz – United States – Track & Field (heptathlon)
Bethany Galat – United States – Swimming (200m breaststroke)
Chennedy Carter – United States – Basketball
Camila Gomez – Colombia – Volleyball
Bronze (5)
Sarah Gibson – United States – Swimming (100m butterfly)
Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo – Mexico – Swimming (Mixed 4x100 freestyle relay – final)
Angel Martinez – Mexico - Swimming – (Mixed 4x100 freestyle relay – prelim)
Angel Martinez – Mexico – Swimming (4x200m freestyle relay)
Deon Lendore – Trinidad & Tobago – Track & Field (4x400m relay)