Texas A&M at the Pan American Games: Volleyball’s Gomez Garners Silver

Texas A&M’s redshirt senior Camila Gomez and the Colombian National Team advanced to its first-ever Pan-Am games final, but came up just short in the volleyball championship match to earn silver. Colombia fell 3-1 (25-20, 19-25, 27-25, 25-16) to the Dominican Republic.

Gomez was Colombia’s libero throughout the Pan Am Games, registering double-digit digs in every match. Throughout five matches, Gomez finished as the Best Digger with 104 total digs, the Best Receiver recording a 49.23% efficiency and 72 excellents, and was the Best Libero recording 176 total digs, 8.38 digs per set.

As a team, Gomez helped Colombia also finish as the Best Diggers, Best Receivers and Best Liberos.

Gomez now returns to Texas A&M to begin her final collegiate season in the maroon and white.

On the final day of the 2019 Pan American Games, Texas A&M collected a total of 16 medals – six gold, five silver and five bronze.

Texas A&M Lima 2019 Medal Count (16)

Gold (6)

Claire Rasmus – United States – Swimming (4x100m freestyle relay)

Claire Rasmus – United States – Swimming (200m freestyle)

Claire Rasmus – United States – Swimming (Mixed 4x100 freestyle relay)

Claire Rasmus – United States – Swimming (4x200m freestyle relay)

Sarah Gibson – United States – Swimming (4x200m freestyle relay)

Sarah Gibson – United States – Swimming (4x100 medley relay – prelim)

Silver (5)

Lindon Victor – Grenada – Track & Field (decathlon)

Annie Kunz – United States – Track & Field (heptathlon)

Bethany Galat – United States – Swimming (200m breaststroke)

Chennedy Carter – United States – Basketball

Camila Gomez – Colombia – Volleyball

Bronze (5)

Sarah Gibson – United States – Swimming (100m butterfly)

Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo – Mexico – Swimming (Mixed 4x100 freestyle relay – final)

Angel Martinez – Mexico - Swimming – (Mixed 4x100 freestyle relay – prelim)

Angel Martinez – Mexico – Swimming (4x200m freestyle relay)

Deon Lendore – Trinidad & Tobago – Track & Field (4x400m relay)