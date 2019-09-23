Texas A&M baseball starts fall practice

On Monday, the Texas A&M baseball team was back at Olsen field to start fall practices.

In exhibition action, the Aggies host the Rice Owls on Friday, October 11 with first pitch at 6 p.m. On Friday, October 25 they'll travel to Huntsville to play the Sam Houston State Bearkats.

The Aggies will wrap up the fall season with the three-game Omaha Cup Championship Series from October 30 to November 1.

Head coach Rob Childress says fall camp is all about competition and filling position.

The Aggies have holes at shortstop with the loss of Braden Shewmake and on the mound with the loss of John Doxakis, Kasey Kalich, and Mason Cole all who were taken in the 2019 MLB draft.

"Every job is open and open for competition all the way around. Especially on the mound and every position defensively. You know we always tell them freshman, senior,scholarship or not go earn a position through out the fall. You know shortstop most of all is a prove it to me position over the course of 2 or 3 weeks just making the routine plays. but you know Bryce Blaum is very comfortable over there and Logan Sartori a transfer and we've got a couple young guys that are extremely talented as well," said head coach Rob Childress.

"It's bitter sweet obviously I don't feel like I'm a senior at all, but I mean all these young guys that have come in have really worked hard and they're really trying to make an impact on the team and you can kind of see that through early work and through out the entire practice. I'm really excited to keep it going and get to know these new guys a lot better," said catcher Mikey Hoenher.