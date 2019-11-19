Texas A&M closes out homestand against Troy

Aggie Basketball Game #4:

Troy (1-3) at Texas A&M (2-1)

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 • 7:00 p.m. (CT)

Reed Arena • College Station, Texas

TELEVISION: SEC Network +

Will Johnson, Play-by-Play

Tap Bentz, Commentary

RADIO: Aggie Radio Network/1620 AM (Bryan-College Station)

Andrew Monaco, Play-by-Play

John Thornton, Commentary

SATELLITE RADIO: Internet: 978

LIVE AUDIO/STATS: 12thman.com/live

The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team wraps up its four-game homestand Wednesday night with a 7 p.m. tilt against Troy inside Reed Arena.

The game can be seen on SEC Network + with Will Johnson and Tap Bentz on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game can be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and John Thornton calling the action.

The Aggies enter the contest with a 2-1 record after falling to the No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs, 79-49, Friday night. With the largest attendance in a non-conference game since Iowa State in 2016 (10,344), Wendell Mitchell and Josh Nebo led the way for the Aggies. Mitchell paced the Maroon and White with 14 points and tallied two assists and three rebounds, while Nebo added 11 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Troy enters the game with a 1-3 ledger, after recording their first win for head coach Scott Cross against Carver, 84-57, Monday night. The Trojans had five players who scored in double-figures, and sophomore KJ Simon recorded his first career double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Davion Thomas recorded 14 points and hauled in five rebounds, while Tyrek Williams added 10 points.

Wednesday’s game marks the second time the Aggies and Trojans have met, with A&M leading the series, 1-0. The two teams met in the 2012 CBE Classic, where the Aggies defeated the Trojans, 83-65. Elston Turner led the way, scoring a career-high 26 points, while Ray Turner and Fabyon Harris each added 14 points.

Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams faces off against a familiar face as Troy’s head coach, Scott Cross, was the first player Coach Williams signed as an assistant coach while he was at UT Arlington. Additionally, Troy assistant coach Jermaine Johnson was the first point guard that Coach Williams signed.