Texas A&M completes day one of Tiger Paw Invitational

Battling against a loaded field, the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams completed day one of the Tiger Paw Invitational at the Clemson Indoor Track and Field Complex.

The long jump duo of Deborah Acquah and Tyra Gittens, along with the mile duo of Rachel Bernardo and Ashley Driscoll highlighted the day for the women’s team.

Gittens led the Aggies in long jump with an indoor personal best leap of 6.42m/21-0.75, moving her to No. 3 on the Texas A&M all-time performer list and No. 6 on the all-time performance list. She placed third overall and the top collegiate finisher in the event, while Acquah followed in fourth with a mark of 6.32m/20-9.

Bernardo, Driscoll and Kelsie Warren each placed in the top-10 of the women’s mile. Bernardo smashed her previous mile personal best by nearly four seconds to finish second with a time of 4:50.74. Driscoll followed in third place setting a personal record in her fourth consecutive meet, she clocked in at 4:50.93. Both athletes placed themselves on the all-time Aggie top-10 performer list, Bernardo at No. 7 and Driscoll at No. 8.

Warren finished the mile in sixth with a time of 4:53.42.

On the men’s side, the day was highlighted by the men’s 400m duo of Bryce Deadmon and Jamal Walton. Deadmon led the pair finishing third overall equaling his season best time of 45.86, while Walton finished in fourth with a time of 46.35.

Josh Brown and Lagarious McQuirter each recorded top-10 finishes in their respective events. Brown placed ninth in the men’s weight throw (18.70m/61-4.25), while McQuirter finished ninth in men’s long jump (7.28m/23-10.75).

Other notable performances include Ryan Martin, Kaylah Robinson and Kennedy Smith, each advanced past the prelims before bowing out in the semifinals.

Martin ran 6.79 in the men’s 60m prelims and 6.80 in the semifinals. Robinson clocked 8.27 in the women’s 60m hurdles semifinals, after running 8.29 in prelims. Smith ran her fastest time of the day in the prelims at 8.41, followed by 8.47 in the semifinals.

QUOTABLES

Head Coach Pat Henry on…

…day one of competition:

“I thought Tyra had a real strong showing in long jump, along with Deborah. The distance group continues to improve and they had a great race in the mile. Bryce ran a good race and had himself in a position to win.”

…expectations for day two:

“This is a meet with some of the best teams in the country and you have to come ready to compete amongst the best men and women.”