Texas A&M concerned with South Carolina's balanced offensive attack

As Texas A&M wraps up the home portion of their schedule on Saturday night against South Carolina they will need to be solid in both stopping the pass and the run.

South Carolina ranks 6th in the SEC in running the football averaging 168 yards per game, while they seem to be a little better at throwing the ball. Averaging nearly 235.

Ryan Hilinski is the South Carolina signal caller and his favorite target is Bryan Edwards who has 6 touchdown catches on the season and should be a thousand yard receiver this season.

"Bryan Edwards is a very very talented receiver. He's tough and physical and they using him in a couple of different ways and they want to get him the ball in the pass game. They are a physical run team, but when they get out in the pass game they want to find him," said A&M Defensive Back Keldrick Carper.

In the last four games when Edwards has been held to less than 100 yards receiving, the Gamecocks have lost.

Saturday's game kicks off at 6:30 and be televised on the SEC Network.