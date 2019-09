Texas A&M Volleyball beat Alabama 25-20, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19 at Reed Arena Tuesday night in their conference opener.

After taking the first two sets, Alabama finished out game three on a 4-0 run to force a game 4. The Aggies started the 4th set on a 9-2 run en route to take set 4 and the match 25-19.

Hollan Hans led the Aggies with 24 kills. Nine different Aggies had kills for Texas A&M.

The Aggies will be back in action in Knoxville to take on Tennesse on Sunday.