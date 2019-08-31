Texas A&M drops 3-2 match to No. 25 Louisville

The Texas A&M volleyball team fell to No. 25 Louisville on Saturday night to finish with a 1-1 record at the Cardinal Classic.

Camille Conner was name to the Cardinal Classic All-Tournament Team. The junior setter registered a double-double with 34 assists and 11 kills (.429 hitting percentage).

Senior outside hitter Hollann Hans led the charge with 15 kills, while junior Samantha Sanders had seven.

Three Aggies recorded double-digit digs, with Camila Gomez leading the defense with 15, while sophomore Allison Fields had 11 and freshman Karly Basham finished with 10.

Texas A&M controlled the entire first set, taking an 11-7 lead early on and would continue to keep building. Hans gave the Aggies back-to-back aces, extending the lead to 18-12. Louisville had a 3-0 run to pull within three, but A&M was unstoppable. Back-to-back kills by Sanders and Hans would secure the first set, 25-19.

A&M carried their momentum to the second set, as Hans started to heat up notching five kills. Throughout the set, the Aggies controlled an eight-point lead. Hans gave the Aggies set point, firing a kill from the back row, but Louisville did not give up, as they went on a 3-0 run to pull within four. Sanders closed out the set for A&M, 25-20 with her sixth kill of the match. Texas A&M hit .392 in the second set, led by Hans with seven kills (.545 hitting percentage).

Louisville took the lead in the third, as the Aggies trailed the set until Camille Conner tied it with an ace. From there, points traded back and forth. Karly Basham gave A&M its first lead with an ace, 15-14. The Cardinals took advantage of an Aggie attacking error and then went ahead 22-20 with a kill. Sanders and London Austin-Roark helped A&M come within one, but a trio of kills gave the Cardinals a 25-22 win to push a fourth set.

The Cardinals went ahead 10-5 in the fourth and did not let up. A&M tried to battle, but Louisville continued to build to close the frame, 25-18.

Hans put the Aggies on the board first in the final set, but the Cardinals held a two-point advantage throughout much of the set. Hans got the Aggies within one at 10-9 with a kill, but that would be all for A&M. Louisville won the next five points to take the match, 15-9.