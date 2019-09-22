Texas A&M drops to #23 in AP poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pv
1. Clemson (55) 4-0 1543 1
2. Alabama (6) 4-0 1485 2
3. Georgia (1) 4-0 1400 3
4. LSU 4-0 1344 4
5. Ohio St. 4-0 1288 6
6. Oklahoma 3-0 1283 5
7. Auburn 4-0 1169 8
8. Wisconsin 3-0 1071 13
9. Florida 4-0 1022 9
10. Notre Dame 2-1 989 7
11. Texas 3-1 968 12
12. Penn St. 3-0 848 13
13. Oregon 3-1 839 16
14. Iowa 3-0 714 18
15. California 4-0 547 23
16. Boise St. 4-0 524 20
17. Washington 3-1 498 22
18. Virginia 4-0 430 21
19. Utah 3-1 426 10
20. Michigan 2-1 287 11
21. Southern Cal 3-1 257 NR
22. UCF 3-1 252 15
23. Texas A&M 2-2 233 17
24. Kansas St. 3-0 230 NR
25. Michigan St. 3-1 104 NR
Others receiving votes: Wake Forest 73, Oklahoma St. 57, SMU 55, Army 46, Memphis 42, Iowa St. 31, Appalachian St. 24, Washington St. 21, Missouri 14, Mississippi St. 14, Pittsburgh 6, Arizona St. 5, Minnesota 5, Colorado 5, Tulane 1.