Texas A&M faces Harvard at Orlando Invitational

The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team hits the road for the first time this season as it tips off the Orlando Invitational with a 12 p.m. matchup against Harvard Thursday.

The game can be seen on ESPN2 with Dave Feldman and Dan Dakich on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game can be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with David Campbell and John Thornton calling the action.

The Aggies enter the contest with a 3-1 record after a 56-52 victory over Troy last Wednesday at Reed Arena. Josh Nebo and Mark French led the Maroon & White to victory as Nebo recorded a double-double with 14 points and a career-high 12 rebounds and French posted career highs in points (12) and rebounds (5).

Harvard rolls in with a 4-2 ledger and are under the direction of 13-year head coach Tommy Amaker. The Crimson are led offensively by Bryce Aiken, who is averaging 25.0 points per game. Chris Lewis adds 9.8 points and 7.6 rebounds.

Thursday’s game is the first meeting all-time between Harvard and Texas A&M.

Aggie Basketball Game #5:

Harvard (4-2) vs. Texas A&M (3-1)

Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 • 12:00 p.m. (CT)

HP Fieldhouse • Kissimmee, Fla.

TELEVISION: ESPN2

Dave Feldman, Play-by-Play

Dan Dakich, Commentary

RADIO: Aggie Radio Network/1620 AM (Bryan-College Station)

David Campbell, Play-by-Play

John Thornton, Commentary

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius: 84; XM: 84; Internet: 84

LIVE AUDIO/STATS: 12thman.com/live