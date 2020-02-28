Texas A&M falls in conference opener at Kentucky

Texas A&M women’s tennis dropped its SEC opener, 4-3, on the road to the Kentucky Wildcats at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Center Friday evening. The Aggies fell to 10-3 on the season while Kentucky improved to 8-5 this spring after today’s result.

“That was a tough one to swallow,” Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “Playing on just four indoor courts always changes the outlook of a dual match and adds in somewhat of an awkward dynamic in how the matches play out. We battled back extremely well after playing a subpar doubles point then got down 2-0 in the team score. We worked our way back 3-3 in the team match and got to a third set lead in the last match on and it looked like we were going to escape with a victory. Unfortunately, Kentucky hardly made an unforced error in those remaining games and that ultimately is what it comes down to when the team match is on the line. We talk about adversity all season and this is a perfect example of how will we respond with a quick turnaround playing against a good Arkansas team back home on Sunday.”

Forced to play indoors due to low temperatures across the Bluegrass State, the Aggies dropped the doubles point to open play as Kentucky picked up wins on doubles courts two and three.

Trailing 1-0, play began on the top four courts and the Aggies claimed first sets on three of the four courts. UK doubles their lead as No. 118 Lesedi Jacobs topped A&M’s Jayci Goldsmith.

A&M’s Dorthea Faa-Hviding and Tatiana Makarova evened the team match at two-all through wins on courts one and three. Faa-Hviding bested No. 97 Carlota Molina in straight sets on court three while Makarova posted a 7-6(4), 6-3 win on the top court against Akvile Parazinskaite.

Kentucky regained the advantage, 3-2, as Carla Girbau topped A&M;s Lucia Quiterio 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 on court four. Facing defeat, A&M’s Renee McBryde bounced back from a first set defeat to win in three sets and even the match for the second time as she topped Diana Tkachenko. Kentucky secured the team victory as Anastasia Tkachenko narrowly edged out A&M’s Riley McQuaid 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 on court six.

The Aggies return to the friendly confines of the Mitchell Tennis Center for a Sunday double dip against Arkansas and Prairie View A&M.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M women's tennis. Aggie fans also can keep up to date with the A&M women's tennis team on Facebook or on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.

Tennis Match Results

Texas A&M vs Kentucky

2/28/2020 at Lexington, Ky.

(Hilary J. Boone Tennis Center)

Kentucky 4, Texas A&M 3

Singles competition

1. Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Akvile Parazinskaite (UK) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3

2. #118 Lesedi Jacobs (UK) def. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 6-2, 6-1

3. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. #97 Carlota Molina (UK) 6-3, 6-3

4. Carla Girbau (UK) def. Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

5. Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Diana Tkachenko (UK) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3

6. Anastasia Tkachenko (UK) def. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. Akvile Parazinskaite/Carla Girbau (UK) vs. Tatiana Makarova/Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 4-5, unfinished

2. Diana Tkachenko/Carlota Molina (UK) def. Renee McBryde/Jessica Anzo (TAMU) 6-3

3. Lesedi Jacobs/Anastasia Tkachenko (UK) def. Dorthea Faa-Hviding/Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) 6-2

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 10-3

Kentucky 8-4

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (2,3,1,4,5,6)

Official: Marcus Lee A-65