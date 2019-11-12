Texas A&M football looks to claim Bonham trophy again in annual showdown with South Carolina

The Texas A&M football team will wrap up their home schedule on Saturday night as they take on their SEC East permanent rival South Carolina as they look to keep the James Bonham trophy in their possession.

You might not know that there is a trophy for this annual match up with the Gamecocks. It was named after James Bonham, a South Carolina native, who fought and died in the Battle of the Alamo back in 1836.

The Aggie defense started out like gang busters this season in creating turnovers, but have cooled off a bit in that department lately. In exchange they have cut down in giving up big plays.

What they would like to do coming off the bye week is continue to keep the explosive plays to a minimum, while creating more turnovers and giving the ball back to their offense with a shorter field.

"We started out getting better at turnovers than we fell away from it. I think eliminating explosive plays was something we were trying to work on. That will be huge for us in this last stretch. If we can eliminate those on defense than we'll be fine, said A&M Linebacker Buddy Johnson.

Kickoff in the home finale is set for 6:30 Saturday night at Kyle Field. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

