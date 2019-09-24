Texas A&M gearing up for what could be another close contest with Arkansas

Texas A&M takes on Arkansas this Saturday in Arlington. The Aggies open as 23 point favorites over the Razorbacks, but that doesn't mean the game won't be close. Six of the last seven games between the Razorbacks and Aggies have been decided by seven points or fewer.

Arkansas comes into Saturday's game with a 2-2 record just like the Aggies. The Razorbacks are coming off a loss to San Jose State, so A&M knows they'll be hungry to rebound as well.

The Aggies say they can't take this game lightly. Anything can happen in conference games, and they need to be ready to play their best game.

"You have to understand what you're going up against. You're playing in the SEC, so any game could be close. We just want to dominate. Come out from the jump and just dominate because there's no reason why we shouldn't be dominating the game. It's not like match-up wise we're not there. It's just a matter of doing your assignment on each play," explained Aggie wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon.

"Just like any opponent we have to approach it the exact same. They're a SEC team. They're a good team. They have good coaches just like us. They have good players. We have to approach it like any other week and just attack it," added Aggie linebacker Anthony Hines III.

"We just want a very consistent performance. We want a dominating performance in how we execute. That's it. That's an SEC football team that's 2-2, and this is a rivalry game. They have good players that are on scholarship, and we're on scholarship. It's going to be two good teams that will play and participate and go," said Head Coach Jimbo Fisher.

Despite the close games recently, the Aggies will be looking for their seventh straight victory over the Razorbacks this Saturday.