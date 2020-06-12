Texas A&M has three Top 50 picks in MLB Draft

Three Texas A&M baseball players were selected in the top 50 of the 2020 Major League Baseball draft. Left handed pitcher Asa Lacy was the number 4 pick by Kansas City. Outfielder Zach Deloach was selected with the 43rd pick by Seattle. Right handed pitcher Christian Roa was the 48th pick by Cincinnati.

Texas A&M was the only school to have three players selected in the top 50 of the draft. Aggie head coach Rob Childress said, "I think it just drives home the fact that we have one of the best recruiting coordinators in the country in coach Seely and a coaching staff that is going to develop guys the right way on the baseball field and a great support staff in Jeremy McMillan our strength coach and Casey Meyer our trainer." Childress added, "Those guys are fabulous and incredibly good. It takes a village to have a quality baseball program year in, year out and we certainly have a great staff surrounding our kids."

Looking ahead to the 2021 season Childress said seniors Mikey Hoehner, Ray Alejo and Hunter Coleman will be back. The NCAA is allowing spring sport seniors to return for another year since the 2020 season was cut short.