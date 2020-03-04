Texas A&M holds on, upsets No. 17 Auburn 78-75

Josh Nebo scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Texas A&M survived a frenetic last-minute rally attempt to upset No. 17 Auburn 78-75 on Wednesday night.

Wendell Mitchell added 14 points and a key 3-pointer to help the Aggies (15-14, 9-8 Southeastern Conference) pick up their fifth league road win.

Samir Doughty scored 25 points for the Tigers (25-5, 12-5 Southeastern Conference), who wiped out most of a nine-point deficit over the final 46 seconds as Texas A&M struggled at the free-throw line.

J’Von McCormick buried a contested 3-pointer with 7.4 seconds left to make it 77-75. Savion Flagg made the second of two free throws before Danjel Purifoy’s potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

Texas A&M missed two free throws over the final 16 seconds, but otherwise did enough.

Auburn, a 12 1/2-point favorite, was trying to finish the season unbeaten at home for the first time since 1998-99. The Tigers have already secured a double bye in next week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.

Texas A&M will wrap up the regular season on Saturday when they'll host Arkansas. Tip off is set for 3:30 at Reed Arena.