Texas A&M hosts Georgia for Mother/Son Day

Game #24:

Georgia (12-12, 2-9 SEC) at Texas A&M (11-12, 5-6 SEC)

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 • 2:30 p.m. (CT)

Reed Arena • College Station, Texas

TELEVISION: SEC Network

Paul Sunderland, Play-by-Play

Dane Bradshaw, Commentary

RADIO: Aggie Radio Network/1620 AM (Bryan-College Station)

Andrew Monaco, Play-by-Play

Dr. John Thornton, Commentary

The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team returns to Reed Arena for a 2:30 p.m. tilt against Georgia on Saturday.

The Aggies (11-12, 5-6 SEC) look to rebound off Wednesday’s loss against Florida. Against the Gators, Emanuel Miller paved the way with 19 points. Josh Nebo put up 12 points, while Savion Flagg tallied 11.

Georgia (12-12, 2-9 SEC) enters the game following a 75-59 loss against South Carolina on Wednesday. Anthony Edwards led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Edwards averages 19.5 points, which ranks third in the SEC in points per game.

Saturday’s game is the 10th all-time meeting between the Aggies and Bulldogs with Georgia leading the series, 5-4. Texas A&M has won four of the last five games against Georgia.

A special ticket offer is available for Saturday’s game. A $16 package includes two tickets, a $12 concessions voucher and additional tickets can be purchased for $3.

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Paul Sunderland and Dane Bradshaw on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access both games through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game may be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.