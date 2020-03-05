Texas A&M hosts New Mexico State for weekend series

The No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies wrap up the non-conference weekend portion of their schedule with a three-game series against the New Mexico State Aggies starting Friday. Game times are 6:32 for Friday and Saturday and 1:02 p.m. for Sunday.

Every game of the series is available for viewing on SEC Network + with Will Johnson, Mark Johnson and Boomer White on the call. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). All three games will air on SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone with Dave South and Scott Clendenin on the call.

The Maroon & White are 103-8 in regular-season, non-conference home games since 2015, including 11-0 in 2020.

Texas A&M enters play with a 13-game home win streak, including 11 victories in 2020. The streak started with the Aggies taking the last two games of the series against then-No. 4 Arkansas.

Asa Lacy enters the weekend ranked 10th among NCAA active pitchers in career strikeouts with 211, including fifth among juniors. Lacy is the only active pitcher with over 200 strikeouts and under 150 innings pitched. This season, he ranks fifth in the nation in strikeouts (33) and strikeouts per nine innings (17.47).

Zach DeLoach ranks in the top 20 in the nation in numerous offensive categories, including runs (2nd – 22), on-base percentage (5th - .632), runs per game (6th – 1.57), base on balls (7th – 14), toughest to strikeout (8th – 39.0), slugging percentage (11th - .872) and batting average (13th - .487).

New Mexico State is 12-1 on the season. They are led by national player of the year candidate Nick Gonzales who leads the nation in runs (26), home runs (12) and RBI (36), as well as ranking third in both slugging percentage (1.354) and on-base percentage (.652).

PROMOTIONS

FRIDAY

• Medical Personnel Appreciation: 2 Free tickets in advance (or at the ticket window) for all active and retired medical personnel. Additional tickets are available for $5.

SATURDAY

• Mother & Son Night: Special $15 ticket package that includes two tickets (mother & son) and a $10 concessions voucher, as well as addition tickets for $5 each. This promotion is intended to promote Aggie Baseball to male youth through a parent/child outing. All family compositions are welcome.

• Giveaway: A&M Bow Ties for first 250 fans at the main entrance.

SUNDAY

• Take a Kid to the Game: Buy one adult ticket and get up to 4 kids in free every Sunday at Blue Bell Park

• Kids Run the Bases: After Sunday's game, kids 12 & under can run the bases (sponsored by The Pool Guy).

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (11-3) vs. NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES (12-1)

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (6,100) • College Station, Texas

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• FRIDAY: #35 Asa Lacy (Jr., LHP, 2-0, 1.06 ERA) vs. #19 Chance Hroch (Sr., RHP, 2-0, 3.79 ERA)

• SATURDAY: #23 Christian Roa (Jr., RHP, 2-1, 4.60 ERA) vs. #45 Chris Barraza (So., RHP, 2-0, 1.80 ERA)

• SUNDAY: TBA vs. #12 Chris Jefferson (Sr., RHP, 2-0, 1.00 ERA)

SCHEDULE

Friday, 6:32 p.m. • Saturday, 6:32 p.m. • Sunday, 1:02 p.m.

RADIO

SportsRadio 1150/93.7 The Zone • Dave South

LIVE VIDEO

SEC Network + (WatchESPN credentials required through cable provider) • Will Johnson (play-by-play), Mark Johnson (color analyst) & Boomer White (color analyst)

LIVE AUDIO

RadioAggieland.com

LIVE STATS

tamu.statbroadcast.com (PCs); tamustats.com (mobile devices)

RANKINGS

Texas A&M – 23 (NCBWA), 24 (USAT); New Mexico State – unranked

For the sake of consistency; Texas A&M uses the USA Today Coaches Poll in releases.

SERIES HISTORY

First Meeting