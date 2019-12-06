Texas A&M hosts the Reveille Invitational Saturday to open the indoor season

Texas A&M track and field opens the indoor season with the Reveille Invitational Saturday as the Aggies host Houston and TCU in a meet that will begin at 3 p.m. and finish around 5:30 p.m. inside Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium.

The Reveille Invitational will include five field events – high jump, pole vault, long jump, shot put and weight throw – along with seven track events – 60m, 60m hurdles, 200m, 1000m, mile, 5,000m and 4x400 relay.

"This is a great opportunity for the coaches to watch our team and see how successful our fall training has been," said Texas A&M head coach Pat Henry, now in his 16th season with the Aggie program. "This is the first chance for us to identify the strengths and weaknesses of our team. It is a great evaluation for the coaches and for our team it is a great time to get on the track and compete."

All three men's teams competing in the Reveille Invitational produced a top-25 team finish at the 2019 NCAA Indoor Championships. The Aggies placed 11th with Houston second and TCU at 25th. On the women's side, all three teams finished in the top-50 as Texas A&M finished in tenth and the women from Houston earned 15th while TCU tied for 41st.

"This a great chance for our team to realize where they are on December 7th and find out what they need to work on to get where they want to go," noted Henry. "This will start to shape our team identity, which is something we have been talking about them throughout fall practices. Who are they as a team, how much do you care about each other, what is the team comradery like. People tend to view track and an individual sport, but at Texas A&M it is a team sport."

Texas A&M returns three of the four runners from the men's and women's NCAA Championship mile relay teams from last season. They are six of the 12 returning First Team All-Americans the Aggies will feature in 2020. Joining the fray this season is a men's recruiting class that ranked fourth by Track & Field News in its 2019 November issue.