Texas A&M hosts the Texas Aggie Invitational

Texas A&M track & field hosts the Texas Aggie Invitational on Saturday, January 25th at the Gilliam Indoor Track & Field Stadium, with the finals set to begin at 1:30 p.m. The Aggie women enter the weekend ranked 4th in the country while the men are ranked sixth nationally.

“This meet is our next step of the season,” said Texas A&M Track & Field head coach Pat Henry. “It’s another opportunity for our teams to keep improving and to show us what we need to work on. The teams we’re facing this week have a lot of talent, and I’m expecting it to be an exciting meet.”

The Competition

The Texas Aggie Invitational will feature three in-state rivals, including their formal conference foes Baylor, in addition to Texas Southern (men’s only) and UTRGV. Fellow SEC member, Missouri, rounds out the field in College Station this weekend.

In the Field

Last weekend at the Ted Nelson Invitational, Deborah Acquah’s school-record mark of 21’6.75” obliterated the 22-year-old record by four inches, after falling just short of the record last indoor season by a quarter of an inch. Her record-setting performance earned her Co-SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, and her mark is the best in the NCAA so far this indoor season. In the men’s long jump Lagarious McQuirter reached the mark of 24’10.5” that ranks as the 15th-best mark in the country. Tyra Gittens recorded the third-best mark in the country in the women’s high jump at 5’11.5” (1.82m).

Aggies in the Top 30 Relays

The Maroon & White has compiled eight total groups ranked among the top-30 fastest relay times in the nation. The men boast three groups in the mile relay and two in the DMR, while they’re currently placed as high as fourth fastest in the country in the 4x400m. Meanwhile, the women rattled off the third- and fourth-fastest times in the mile relay, in addition to the 16th-fastest time in the DMR.

4x400m Relay

Men

Zamzow, Deadmon, Tucker, Dixon – 3:09.81 (4th)

Ethridge, Deadmon, Tucker, Walton – 3:11.55 (20th)

Zamzow, Tucker, Burns, Warren – 3:12.99 (30th)

Women

Martin, Richardson, Robinson-Jones, Young – 3:36.10 (3rd)

Martin, Ivy, Young, Robinson-Jones – 3:36.53 (4th)

DMR

Men

Bishop, Orange, McPhail, Harris – 10:07.37 (11th)

Seagraves, Ford, Holt, Colonna – 10:17.20 (17th)

Women

Bernardo, Parker, Fairchild, Hopper – 11:58.37 (16th)

Visit 12thman.com and follow @Aggietrk on twitter for updates and results.