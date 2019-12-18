Texas A&M inks 22 during first day of early signing period

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -- Jimbo Fisher and his Texas A&M coaching staff signed 22 players during the first day of the three day early signing period that began on Wednesday. The Early signing period will end on Friday.
Listed on the 2020 class are a pair of Brazos Valley standouts in wide receiver Devin Price out of A&M Consolidated and defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson who also played on the offensive line for the Navasota Rattlers.
Other signees today:
OFFENSE
Haynes King - Longview High School - Quarterback
Devon Achane - Fort Bend Marshall High School - Running Back
Deondre Jackson - Stephenson High School - Running Back
Demond Demas - Tomball High School - Wide Receiver
Moose Muhammad III - Myers Park High School - Wide Receiver
Devin Price - A&M Consolidated - Wide Receiver
Blake Smith - Carroll High School - Tight End
Jordan Jefferson - Navasota High School- Offensive Lineman
Aki Ogunbiyi - Kempner High School - Offensive Lineman
Chris Morris - West Memphis High School - Offensive Lineman
Josh Bankhead - College Park High School - Offensive Lineman
Smart Chibuzo - Hightower High School - Offensive Lineman
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DEFENSE
Isaiah Raikes - St. Augustine Prep School - Defensive Tackle
Dallas Walker IV - Smyrna High School - Defensive Tackle
Braedon Mowry - Taylor High School - Defensive End
Fadil Diggs - Woodrow Wilson High School - Defensive End
Donell Harris, Jr. - Gulliver Prep School - Defensive End
Antonio Doyle, Jr. - Lutheran North High School - Linebacker
Brian George - Highland Community College - Corner Back
Jaylon Jones - Steele High School - Corner Back
Josh Moten - National Christian Academy - Corner Back
Antonio Johnson, Jr. - East St. Louis High School - Safety