Texas A&M inks 22 during first day of early signing period

Jimbo Fisher and his Texas A&M coaching staff signed 22 players during the first day of the three day early signing period that began on Wednesday. The Early signing period will end on Friday.

Listed on the 2020 class are a pair of Brazos Valley standouts in wide receiver Devin Price out of A&M Consolidated and defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson who also played on the offensive line for the Navasota Rattlers.

Other signees today:

OFFENSE

Haynes King - Longview High School - Quarterback

Devon Achane - Fort Bend Marshall High School - Running Back

Deondre Jackson - Stephenson High School - Running Back

Demond Demas - Tomball High School - Wide Receiver

Moose Muhammad III - Myers Park High School - Wide Receiver

Devin Price - A&M Consolidated - Wide Receiver

Blake Smith - Carroll High School - Tight End

Jordan Jefferson - Navasota High School- Offensive Lineman

Aki Ogunbiyi - Kempner High School - Offensive Lineman

Chris Morris - West Memphis High School - Offensive Lineman

Josh Bankhead - College Park High School - Offensive Lineman

Smart Chibuzo - Hightower High School - Offensive Lineman

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DEFENSE

Isaiah Raikes - St. Augustine Prep School - Defensive Tackle

Dallas Walker IV - Smyrna High School - Defensive Tackle

Braedon Mowry - Taylor High School - Defensive End

Fadil Diggs - Woodrow Wilson High School - Defensive End

Donell Harris, Jr. - Gulliver Prep School - Defensive End

Antonio Doyle, Jr. - Lutheran North High School - Linebacker

Brian George - Highland Community College - Corner Back

Jaylon Jones - Steele High School - Corner Back

Josh Moten - National Christian Academy - Corner Back

Antonio Johnson, Jr. - East St. Louis High School - Safety