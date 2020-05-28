Texas A&M inks Jaxson Robinson

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball announced the signing of Jaxson Robinson to a National Letter of Intent. A native of Ada, Oklahoma, Robinson is ranked as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

“We are excited and thankful to have Jaxson join our family,” assistant coach Lyle Wolf said. “He’s a perfect example of a high character student-athlete. Aggieland will quickly find out how special he and his family are. Jaxson’s presence greatly impacts the trajectory of our program.”

Robinson, who graduated a year early and reclassified, helped guide Ada High School to the Class 4A State Tournament and a 21-6 record after averaging 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game as a junior.

While playing for Team Griffin in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, Robinson helped capture the 2019 16U championship at the Nike Peach Jam. In the championship game, he hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 11 points. In the semifinals, Robinson tallied eight points and scored 19 points in the team’s quarterfinal matchup.

A consensus top-75 recruit, Robinson is ranked 59th and 72nd by Rivals and 247Sports, respectively. Prior to his reclassification, the 6-foot-5 guard ranked No. 42 in the 2021 ESPN 60.

Robinson joins a talented class that features LaDamien Bradford, Hassan Diarra and Hayden Hefner, as well as graduate transfer Kevin Marfo (Quinnipiac). The class is ranked No. 17 nationally by 247Sports.

For more information on Texas A&M Men's Basketball, follow @aggiembk on Twitter.