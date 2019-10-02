Texas A&M legend Green honored by Seahawks

Texas A&M Football icon Jacob Green was recently honored by his former NFL team, the Seattle Seahawks, as the franchise’s first-ever “Legend of the Year” at a ceremony at CenturyLink Field.

Green was honored as the Seahawks first-ever Legend of the Year and presented with a $10,000 check on-field during the Seahawk’s game against the New Orleans Saints at CenturyLink Field. The donation is intended to help support Green’s foundation, the Jacob Green Charity Golf Classic. Green was voted as the winner by a panel of judges based on his efforts in the community over the years.

A difference-maker on and off the field of play, Green was named to the 2019 class for the College Football Hall of Fame and is scheduled to be honored on field on Saturday, Oct. 12 when No. 25 Texas A&M takes on No. 1 Alabama at Kyle Field.

Green was named a first-team All-American in 1979 after recording 20 sacks, which still stands as a Texas A&M single-season record. He finished his career as the Aggies' all-time leader with 38 career sacks, which currently ranks second in the school record books and remain the most by a Texas A&M defensive lineman. A two-year team captain, Green owns the Texas A&M record with 12 career forced fumbles, and his 22 tackles against Baylor in 1979 were an Aggie single-game record (currently tied for third). He finished his career with 283 total tackles.

Green was a first-round pick (10th overall) in the 1980 NFL draft taken by the Seahawks. He recorded 97.5 career sacks for the Seahawks (unofficially 116 – sacks became an official NFL statistic in 1982, Green’s third season), a team record and at the time of his retirement good for No. 3 on the all-time sacks leaderboard behind only Reggie White and Lawrence Taylor. He also had three career interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

His honors with the Seahawks include: first-team All-Pro (1983), second-team All-Pro (1984), two-time selection to the Pro Bowl (1986, 1987), Steve Largent Award (1996). He was also a member of the Seahawks 35th Anniversary Team in 2010. He played for the San Francisco 49ers in 1992, and then retired from the NFL. Green holds his annual Jacob Green Golf Tournament each summer in the Puget Sound area, which benefits the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.