Texas A&M named as Division I’s Lone Pinnacle Program

The Texas A&M Aggies were the only NCAA Division I program to receive the freshly minted Team Pinnacle Award, the United Soccer Coaches (USC) announced Thursday.

“We are extremely proud to be the first and only Division I program to earn this new award,” Texas A&M head coach G Guerrieri said. “We have always known we are a unique program with special young women doing great things. This honor encompasses what our program is about – team, classroom, sportsmanship and winning.”

A total of 17 collegiate women’s soccer programs earned the award for the 2018-19 academic year for achieving a high level of fair play, educational excellence and success on the pitch, with the Aggies as the only squad from the top echelon.

To be considered for the award, squads had to earn the USC Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award and the USC Team Academic Award as well as register a winning percentage of .750 or higher during the respective season.

“This prestigious new team award, designed to recognize a combination of academics, sportsmanship and athletic excellence may be the most difficult award to achieve for any soccer program,” said Steve Veal, United Soccer Coaches Awards Manager.

Last season, the Aggies were honored for their character and integrity, earning the USC Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Bronze Award. Of the 64 NCAA Division I Championship participants, only three were recognized with an ethics and sportsmanship award – Hofstra, Texas A&M and South Carolina. The Aggies were the only Sweet 16 team to receive the honor. The Bronze Award is granted to any team that accumulated yellow cards numbering between 31-50% of the games played.

Texas A&M then earned the USC Team Academic Award, in which a team must have a composite team GPA of at least a 3.0 for all members who appeared on the official NCAA roster for the season. Coach Guerrieri’s squad earned the team award for the eight consecutive year and the 10th year overall, logging a 3.20 GPA for Fall 2018 and Spring 2019.

The Maroon & White concluded their 2018 campaign with a record of 17-5-1 (.761). The Aggies appeared in the NCAA Tournament for the 24th consecutive season. Texas A&M advanced to the second round for the 20th consecutive year and the Sweet Sixteen for the 15th time.

Teams are formally recognized at January’s United Soccer Coaches Convention in Baltimore, Maryland.