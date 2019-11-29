Texas A&M passing attack confident ahead of LSU

Texas A&M football is in Baton Rouge to play the SEC west champs LSU on Saturday. It'll be another big test for the Aggies, but there's a lot of positives to draw from heading into Saturday's match-up.

A&M's offense finished strong in the second half against a stout Georgia defense. The Aggies were not able to get the run game going, but quarterback Kellen Mond threw for 275 yards and nearly 200 of those those came in the second half. A&M's lone touchdown also came in the fourth quarter. The comeback attempt fell short, but the Aggies hope to keep up the effort on offense against LSU tomorrow.

"I feel like I was in a groove and started getting into it when we started picking up the tempo before the half was over. Then I thought I picked it up in the third, and then I thought I finished pretty well. To me it wasn't good enough. Obviously, I wanted to win. It was a big time game on the road, and I feel like we had a chance to win. We have to go back to the drawing boards to figure out what we can do better and hopefully execute better against LSU," said Mond.

"We know what we can do in the passing game. It's not new. We've been doing it all year. We're pretty confident as receivers and confident in kellen to make the throws. We're going to come down with the ball. Whenever we get the opportunity, we're going to make the plays," explained wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon.

Mond ranks in the top five all-time at A&M in career passing yards, completions, attempts, and passing touchdowns.