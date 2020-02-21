Texas A&M prepares for weekend test against Oklahoma and SFA

Texas A&M women’s tennis continues its homestand Saturday, as the Aggies (8-2) take on the Oklahoma Sooners (3-4) at 1 p.m. followed by a 5 p.m. first serve against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-4) at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

“We’ve got another challenging weekend ahead of us” Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “Oklahoma has a very good team, just like they did last year. We won a very close 5-2 match against them up in Norman in 2019, and they’re a bit stronger this season, so we’re expecting a battle. SFA has some wins under their belt as well, so it will be a good opportunity for us to show what we’ve got.”

The Aggies take the court after celebrating Valentine’s Day with a pair of non-conference wins. A&M started the day with a 4-1 victory against Illinois, followed by a 7-0 sweep of McNeese later that evening. The Maroon & White seized the doubles point in both matches after minor alterations to the doubles lineup, as the duos of Jessica Anzo/Renee McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding/Lucia Quiterio each recorded a pair of wins. In singles play, Tatiana Makarova led the way with a pair of victories against Mia Rabinowitz of Illinois and Marija Mastilovic of McNeese. Dorthea Faa-Hviding continued her hot streak in dual match singles, registering a straight-set victory over Ashley Yeah of Illinois. On the day, Texas A&M dropped a total of four sets on its way to one of the most dominating days of the season thus far.

Oklahoma comes into Saturday’s match standing at 3-2, with both losses coming against teams ranked in the ITA team poll. The Sooners’ last match was a 2-5 defeat at the hands of then No. 11 Pepperdine. After starting the season with a 3-1 record, Stephen F. Austin arrives in College Station at 5-4 coming off a setback against Houston.

In the latest ITA singles poll, the A&M doubles duo of Jessica Anzo and Lucia Quiterio cracked back in to the rankings, earning the No. 34 selection.