Texas A&M rallies to beat New Mexico State

No. 24 Texas A&M beat New Mexico State 7-5 Saturday night at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in game two of a three game series. Texas A&M leads the series 2-0.

New Mexico State had a 5-0 lead in the sixth inning when Texas A&M got on the scoreboard. Hunter Coleman's double down the left field line scored Logan Sartori to make it a 5-1 game. Later in the inning Austin Bost had a pinch hit three run home run to cut the New Mexico State lead to 5-4. Texas A&M took the lead in the seventh inning on a Ray Alejo single that scored Sartori and Will Frizzell.

Texas A&M will go for the series sweep Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:02p.m. at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.