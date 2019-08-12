Texas A&M receivers Chapman and Preston expected to step up in 2019

Monday night the Aggies were back under the lights of Kyle Field. After some walk-throughs and warm-ups, they held a closed, live scrimmage.

Through 11 practices, Offensive Coordinator Darrell Dickey has been high on their wide receivers. Dickey says they have a deep receiving corp, and there will be some new faces stepping up this season.

Dickey says freshmen Caleb Chapman and Jalen Preston are two guys who could have a big impact in 2019. "Our practice format gets lots of guys lots of reps, so players are getting the chance to show what they can do. Those two guys (Chapman and Preston) are probably two guys that didn't play as much last year that we're counting to see a little bit more out of this year," said Dickey.

Chapman and Preston are two of ten freshmen receivers listed on the Aggies roster this year.

