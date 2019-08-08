Texas A&M secondary looking to make huge strides in 2019

Three weeks from today the Aggies kick off their football season against Texas State.

They've had a full week of practice with each position group making strides and building on Jimbo Fisher's first year with Texas A&M.

For year two, the secondary knows they need to improve.

Last year, Texas A&M gave up the third most passing yards in the SEC. Coach Fisher's already said they need to continue to focus on stopping the run, but this Aggie secondary knows they need to step up and do their part.

Defensive Back Keldrick Carper says the defense is practicing well and they're gaining confidence. Carper says this secondary has learned from last season, and they're ready to stop giving up the deep ball.

"I just feel like a lot of times when we got to the point of attack we were in position. A lot of times I feel like we just didn't finish the play. Some plays as a defense we can't just allow them to make the play. We have to compete all the way through the whistle, all the way to the ground. That's stuff we work on constantly. Just finishing through contact, playing through the hands, and not allowing receivers to make catches. We're not doing that anymore."

The Aggies will have Friday off and will be back practicing on Saturday.