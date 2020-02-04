Texas A&M selected for 10 games on SEC Softball TV Package

Texas A&M softball was selected for 10 games to be aired nationally on the SEC Network, announced Tuesday by the Southeastern Conference.

Kicking off conference play in March, the Aggies will face Kentucky (March 8-10) and Missouri (March 27-29). In April, the Maroon & White hit the road traveling to Arkansas (April 3-5) and South Carolina (April 17-19). Wrapping up the regular season, the Aggies are set to host Mississippi State (May 1-3). All games will air on the SEC Network. The SEC Bases Loaded will once again air this season on the regular season finale on May 3 when the Aggies host the Bulldogs.

A vast majority of Aggie home games not on traditional television will be available on SEC Network+, which is available through the ESPN app and SECNetwork.com. Fans must sign in with their credentials from a participating TV provider to access SEC Network+.

Texas A&M opens the 2020 season against UT Arlington on Feb. 7 in the Aggie Classic at Davis Diamond. Season tickets are available for purchase at www.12thMan.com/SoftballTickets. Please click here to view the full schedule.

Date Away Home Time (CT) Network

3/8 Texas A&M Kentucky 6:00 p.m. SEC Network

3/9 Texas A&M Kentucky 6:00 p.m. SEC Network

3/27 Missouri Texas A&M 5:30 p.m. SEC Network

3/28 Missouri Texas A&M 5:00 p.m. SEC Network

4/4 Texas A&M Arkansas 2:00 p.m. SEC Network

4/5 Texas A&M Arkansas 4:00 p.m. SEC Network

4/18 Texas A&M South Carolina 11:00 a.m. SEC Network

5/1 Miss. St. Texas A&M 5:30 p.m. SEC Network

5/2 Miss. St. Texas A&M 11:00 a.m. SEC Network

5/3 Miss. St. Texas A&M 12:00 p.m. SEC Network