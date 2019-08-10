Texas A&M set for Fan Appreciation Day Sunday

Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher has been pleased with how fall camp has gone so far. The Aggies now have a chance to show off their progress to the public at Texas A&M's annual "Fan Appreciation Day."

Fans will have a chance to meet the Aggies Sunday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Indoor Track Complex.

Then at 4:30, the Aggies will hold an open practice at Kyle Field. Texas A&M asks fans to enter Kyle Field through the Hall of Champions tomorrow beginning at 2:00 p.m. Doors to the stands open at 3:30 p.m.

Jimbo Fisher on fans attending fan day:

"Oh I think it's great, and I hope they all come out to see the players. Not only to appreciate the players but for the players to appreciate them and the great fans and support we have here. I think it's a great time. It's great to come to a game, but if you really want to see something, come to practice. That's where the fun is. When you get to see the guys, I think you really get to appreciate that these kids are not just a gifted group of guys that go out there and take it for granted. They're putting in a lot of hard work to play and how we practice."