Texas A&M set for Tuesday matchup against LSU

Winner of five of its last six games, Texas A&M Men’s Basketball returns to Reed Arena for a 6 p.m. tilt against LSU Tuesday.

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Dave Neal and Daymeon Fishback on the call. Authenticated subscribers may access both games through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game may be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and John Thornton calling the action.

The Aggies (8-6, 2-1 SEC) enter the fray on a two-game win streak after a dominant 69-50 victory at Vanderbilt Saturday. Texas A&M was led by freshman guard Andre Gordon, who scored a game-high 15 points which matched his season high. Jay Jay Chandler added 10 points off the bench as Emanuel Miller and Josh Nebo hauled in a team-high seven rebounds apiece.

LSU, who is receiving votes in the AP Poll and ESPN/USA Today Coaches Poll, is coming off a buzzer-beater win, 60-59, over Mississippi State Saturday. Skylar Mays drove the floor in the final 4.6 seconds to hit an 18-foot jumper at the buzzer to secure the victory. Emmitt Williams topped the Tigers with 17 points, while Charles Manning had 15 and Mays tallied 15.

Tuesday’s contest is the 41st all-time meeting against the Tigers with LSU leading the series, 22-18.

Tickets for the game are available for purchase at www.12thMan.com/mbbtickets.

Aggie Basketball Game #15:

LSU (11-4, 3-0 SEC) at Texas A&M (8-6, 2-1 SEC)

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 • 6:00 p.m. (CT)

Reed Arena • College Station, Texas

TELEVISION: SEC Network

Dave Neal, Play-by-Play

Daymeon Fishback, Commentary

RADIO: Aggie Radio Network/1620 AM (Bryan-College Station)

Andrew Monaco, Play-by-Play

John Thornton, Commentary

SATELLITE RADIO: XM: 374; Internet: 374

LIVE AUDIO/STATS: 12thman.com/live

